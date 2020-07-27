Rangiuru stunned last season's Baywide champions Te Puna with a last gasp win at

Maramatanga Park on Saturday.

All Blacks Sevens player Regan Ware scored his second try of the game in the final minute of the game following the charge down of a defensive kick to give his side a 28-24 victory.

The win was a good turn around from the loss to neighbours Te Puke Sports the previous weekend, and reignites Rangiuru's push for a top four play off spot when the truncated round robin ends in three weeks time.

Rangiuru wasted little time in posting their first points, with a goal line chip-kick paying dividends in producing a try to Kiripa Clarke after just three minutes. The home side came back with five-pointer of their own at the 15 minute mark, but seven minutes later Ware grabbed his first try with Ngarohi McGarvey Black converting for a 14-7 lead.

Te Puna's response resulted in a penalty try that tied up the score at halftime.

Joe Webber scored Rangiuru's third try, but Te Puna led by a solitary point before Ware struck.

Te Puke Sports travelled to Maungatapu's Te Ariki Park and continued their dominant form, the victory also ensuring they retain their vice-like grip on the Jordan Cup.

Pirates held a narrow 7-3 advantage at halftime, courtesy of a Cole Forbes try and conversion.

Two touchdowns to replacement hooker Masiu Akauola from rolling mauls and a Luther Hirini five-pointer, took Te Puke Sports to a 24-3 victory.

Te Puke's Joe Ormsby marked his 50th game for the club with a player of the day performance. Photo / File

There was double celebration for prop Joe Ormsby who was playing his 50th game and was also awarded his side's player of the day award. Further honours on the day saw Connor Hirini playing his 50th match with Mark Berry receiving his club blazer (30 games).

In development games, Rangiuru went down 43-5 to Te Puna while Te Puke lost to Rangataua 31-26.

Eastern Districts made a successful foray to Maramatanga Park, where they beat Te Puna to take their season record to five straight victories in the Western Bay of Plenty Senior Local competition.

The visitors held a 5-0 lead at the break, before stamping their authority on the match to take home a 24-7 win. Frenchman Sandeol Le Coqs, who has one more game in the ED uniform before returning home, was adjudged his sides player of the day.

After five rounds of the Western Bay Senior Men's premier competition there are two unbeaten sides. Those sides meet up next Saturday when Murray Salt Stadium is the venue for Te Puke Sports' game against Tauranga Sports.

It will be a chance for revenge for Te Puke who were put out of last season's Baywide competition at the hands of Tauranga Sports.

Rangiuru will be looking to build on last Saturday's win when Rangataua visit their temporary home, Te Puke High School.

Easter Districts will be back at home on Saturday when Katikati are the visitors for a game that kicks off at 1pm.

The latest instalment of the long running rivalry between Rangiuru and Rangataua's women's sides went the way of the visitors to Te Puke High School who took out the game 26-22. Next Sunday Rangiuru travel to Waimana for a 1pm game.