Western Bay residents are able to head to their favourite parks and playgrounds, borrow library books and drop off their recycling more frequently under Covid-19 alert level 2.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council has brought the majority of its operations back online under alert level 2 guidelines.

But many of council's community facilities have reopened at a reduced capacity under alert level 2, with physical distancing, maximum visitor numbers and contact tracing measures in place.

Council CEO Miriam Taris says the council must safeguard the health and safety of the public and staff when reopening its services.

"These decisions are to protect the wellbeing of our community and are not taken lightly.

"We thank everyone for their ongoing cooperation and patience during the lockdown and as we progress towards a new normal. We look forward to welcoming you all back and enjoying our district's facilities."

Two-metre physical distancing is expected at all council facilities, with signs and floor markings installed to help maintain this. Visitors are required to provide their name and contact details at some facilities so contact tracing can be done.

Surfaces at council library and service centres will be frequently cleaned and hand sanitiser is available for visitors to use. People who are feeling sick or unwell must stay home.

All libraries and service centres and the Barkes Corner Customer Service counter have reopened with normal hours.

Numbers at each location is limited at the door and all visitors are being asked to supply contact details for contact tracing upon entry.

Libraries' staff are encouraging borrowers not to rush to bring their loans back as all loans remain extended. Returns will only be accepted during opening hours with returns chutes closed in order for staff to manage the flow.

Playgrounds, boat ramps and public barbecue areas are open under alert level 2 as are all public toilets.

Contractors are continuing mowing and vegetation maintenance to restore normal grass levels on road sides and reserves.

TECT Park is open for visitors and user groups subject to compliance with the alert level 2 requirements. This includes the off leash dog exercise area.

Te Puke Recycle Centre is open today and Saturday from 9am until 4pm with a one-hour closure from noon until 1pm.

Cardboard, paper, glass, and aluminium and tin cans can all be dropped off. No plastics or green waste will be accepted.

Council meetings, briefings and workshops will operate under a mixed model — conducted remotely via Zoom and limited staff and councillors in council chambers.

Contact tracing will be in place along with increased hygiene practices for those in council chambers.