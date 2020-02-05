Canine fun will come to Te Puke A&P Show this weekend with a new event.

After introducing a fun pony ring a few years ago, one of the new additions this year will be a fun dog ring.

A&P Society secretary Kim Cawte says the idea was to encourage more people to bring their animals to a show.

"Not everyone has a horse, and cats are probably not suitable — but we thought it would be quite good to have dogs," she says.

The various competitions will be open to puppies and dogs, with some having small, medium and large dog categories.

There were be classes for best presented, tricks, obedience, best dog and handler and fancy dress.

"There will be an obstacle course — which is going to be easy — and the judge's choice where the prize is $50," says Kim.

All dogs must be on a lead, registered and vaccinated. Registration is on the day and is $10.

This year's show on Saturday and is the 114th.

It will feature many of the traditional A&P Show attractions including trade stands, shearing competitions, a wide range of equestrian events and tractor pulling.

The Rotorua and Bay of Plenty Hunt Club will be parading their horses and hounds in the main horse ring just after midday.

"This is always a crowd pleaser and we are lucky to have their support where they allow the children and public to interact with their horses and hounds," says Kim.

The Pet Corner will have tents full of animals and birds to view and purchase, there will be horse and pony rides and a full range of home industries and children's competitions.

All home industries entries need to be delivered to the showgrounds between noon and 4pm tomorrow (Friday) for judging.

Also for children there will be Miss and Master Competitions for boys and girls aged between four and 11, with entries taken up to 9.20am.

Stupid Robot Fighting is back as is the practical section of the New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers' Young Horticulturalist of the Year contest that will run throughout the day.

The Te Puke Fire Brigade will be having a demonstration, there is a licenced bar onsite, live music, food, lawnmower racing, Western Bay Museum's cow Daisy and butter churning display, a variety of vehicles on display, mechanical bull rides and the ever-popular sheep racing.

Entry is free for under 5s, children are $2, anyone 13 and over $10 and a family ticket (two adults/four children) is $25.

