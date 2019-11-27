Factbox

Organ donation:

People of all ages can be considered for organ donation.

In New Zealand you can donate your heart, lungs, pancreas, liver and kidneys. Tissue such as heart valves and skin can also be donated.

One donor can transform the lives of up to 10 recipients.

You can make your wishes to become an organ and tissue donor known by ticking question 4C on your driver licence application or renewal form.

If you would like to be a donor, tell your family which organs and tissues you are willing to donate.



At the end of last year's Te Puke Float Parade, there was an impromptu heartfelt haka to express support for Hollie Snell.

Hollie had been involved in a car crash on November 18 last year. Her family had been told to prepare for the worst and had begun the process of carrying out Hollie's wishes for her organs to be donated. But by the time of the parade, there were signs that all was not lost. There was hope.

Hollie, now 17, has since said she was ''knocking on heaven's door'', but just over 12 months later, instead of being in a hospital bed as the parade takes place, she will be in it - sitting next to Santa for the parade.

It has been a tradition of the parade that young battlers are honoured with a chance to sit with Santa during the parade.

Monique Lints' son Aiden, critically injured in a crash in 2012, had been one of the seat's occupiers in the past - and it was Monique who suggested Hollie might be invited this time around.

''In the past, it's always been a highlight for children that have gone through some really tough times to have that moment with Santa, because it really is magical. And even though Hollie is not a child, she has been through a lot and come out the other side and that is why I nominated her,'' says Monique.

Hollie and her mum Dale say Hollie taking part is a way of thanking the town for their support 'not just at last year's parade, but generally the support the town has shown Hollie and her family throughout her ordeal.

It is also a way of promoting the organ donation message, something Hollie feels strongly about.

Dale says it is important not only to have your wishes to be a donor included on your driver's licence, but also to make sure family is aware of your wishes.

''That's true, especially to have someone who can speak for you if you are unable to do that,'' says Dale.

This year's parade is on Saturday, starting at 11am, is organised by Epic Te Puke and sponsored by Seeka.

Epic's marketing manager Rebecca Larsen says the parade theme this year continues that of the Kiwifruit Ambassador contest held in August - 60 years of Kiwifruit, celebrating the adoption of the name.

Kiwifruit Ambassador Awatea Waaka will accompany the police at the head of the parade.

After the rain off and then hasty rearrangement of last year's parade, Rebecca is hoping the weather plays ball this year. The forecast is encouraging.

There are around 20 entries for the parade so far, and they will assemble behind the Te Puke Library and Service Centre where, in a change from previous years, prizegiving will also take place after the parade.

There are three categories - education, businesses and community groups - with the overall winner taking out the Te Puke Jewellers trophy which was won last year by Te Puke Scouts.

■ Epic Te Puke's Christmas tree, donated by Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions that was previously part of Santa's grotto, is now up in Te Puke Centre - Te Manawa where donations for EmpowermentNZ's food bank or Christmas gift appeal can be left.