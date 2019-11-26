Oliver Brown is a bit of a book worm.

But even bookworms have to pause from time to time and need a way to keep their place.

Fortunately, Oliver is also a dab hand at designing bookmarks.

Oliver was the winner of Te Puke Library's bookmark design competition winning a Warehouse voucher and a certificate.

The competition was run earlier this year, with four categories - whānau, reading, our backyard and the future.

Oliver's two entries were in the reading category and the one that won features words cut out from newspapers - primarily Te Puke Times.

He says the idea came from his grandmother who has a table covered in pages from books.

''I thought I could do something like that,'' he says.

''They are all words that are associated with the library,'' says mum Sarah.

Oliver says he likes art and he likes reading ''any kind of book I can get my hands on''.

''I get it from my mum.''

The competition was run across all four Western Bay District libraries, with a winner chosen from each library - Te Puke, Ōmokoroa, Katikati and Waihī Beach.

The four winning designs have been made into bookmarks which will be available at each library.

In Te Puke, the Teen Advisory Board, comprising 10 intermediate and high school students, helped children and teens librarian Deborah Hart judge the winner and they loved Oliver's design.

They thought it was very clever, the way he had cut out words from the newspaper that were related to Te Puke Library. His choices showed a real celebration of our library, says Deborah.

Featured words like discover, wonderful, inspired, great range, imagine, choose, celebrate, free and friendly were complemented by a little kiwifruit picture in the top right hand corner.

"We love that Oliver is so positive about his local library," says Deborah.

Anyone who would like one of Oliver's bookmarks, or any of the other winning bookmarks, can collect one from the front counter of the library.

Oliver has also been given has a bunch of book marks that he says he will give to friends and family.