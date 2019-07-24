She hasn't been there very long, but already Charli McLachlan is bringing her shine to EmpowermentNZ.

Charli is the recently appointed community programmes co-ordinator at the social services provider.

At the end of the month a new programme developed for women - Shine - will start.

Charli says Shine is a self development programme designed to inspire, encourage and teach women about their worth, strength, and purpose.

''It's also about healing from trauma,'' she says.

Charli says the programme utilises creative therapy and art therapy to help women

''connect and figure things out''.

''I am the key facilitator and I have a team of facilitators with me.

''We deliver the programme ourselves, but through connections we make sometimes, where appropriate, we will bring in different people.''

The programme is open to anyone.

''People have heard about it through word of mouth through the different people we have coming into EmpowermentNZ - and if they want, they can bring friends or sisters.

''And any women who needs extra support, we can channel them through to the right people.''

Charli is also involved in a similarly art-based programme for Te Puke High School students.

''We get a lot of support from the high school and they have given us space and time to work with the selected students.''

Charli is a former primary school teacher.

''I started looking into psychology, behavioural psychology and art therapy avenues,'' she says.

''I'm very creative in my approach to education and people healing from trauma. So my background is education and experience, mixed with passion."

Her passion comes from her love of people.

''I do get a real buzz out of seeing people live their lives in freedom. We've all got our issues, we've all got our pasts, and we've all been through some form of trauma.''

She says the goal is to help people turn that into something powerful, rather than being trapped by those experiences.

EmpowermentNZ general manager Scott Nicholson says Charli brings a wealth of creativity and passion to her role with the position bringing an education element to the organisation's work.

''One of the goals that we've always had is rather than just respond to need, to also have an educational component in which we actually equip people with the tools to be empowered and so the programme Charli is implementing is very much a big part of that.''

The Shine programme starts on July 31, is free to attend and resources are provided. To register call 021 0277 4174.