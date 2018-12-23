A 20-year-old Indian student who had been in New Zealand about a year has been identified as the victim of a drowning at Maraetotara Falls late on Friday afternoon.

The man's name was not able to be released yesterday pending confirmation that next of kin had been notified in India.

Police said the man was swimming with five other students when he disappeared in the water at the popular swimming spot, off Kahuranaki Rd, about 16km south of Havelock North.

The disappearance was reported about 5.30pm and searches failed to find the man by nightfall.

Advertisement

He was found soon after the arrival of a police national dive squad from Wellington on Saturday morning.