Yarrows Taranaki Fabulous Fortnight to be celebrated at Pukekura Park

From left: 1996 Yarrows Taranaki Ranfurly Shield hat-trick hero Dean Magon, John Yarrow, from Yarrows the Bakers, and Brendan Amos, from Shining Peak Brewing. Photo / Supplied

On August 24 it will be 25 years since the famous 42-39 Yarrows Taranaki Ranfurly Shield win over Auckland.

Few will forget Andy Slater lifting provincial rugby's most prized possession at Eden Park, Dean Magon's hat-trick and the classic Yarrows Taranaki jerseys.

The 1996 tenure, known as the Fabulous Fortnight, will be celebrated on Saturday August 7 at Pukekura Park with the successful Yarrows Taranaki team invited to attend.

The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls will play in commemorative 1996 Yarrows Taranaki jerseys featuring a white collar and bold Yarrows Taranaki text on the front. After the match, the playing jerseys will be sold.

In partnership with Principal Partner Yarrows the Bakers and Official Beer Partner Shining Peak Brewing, a limited-edition Taranaki Amber collectors beer can has also been designed.

The can, filled with Taranaki's beer Taranaki Amber, celebrates the Fabulous Fortnight and Yarrows the Bakers' outstanding support of Taranaki Rugby dating back to 1992.

Fans will be able to purchase the limited-edition Taranaki Amber can next Saturday at Pukekura Park.

John Yarrow, from Yarrows the Bakers, has fond memories of the Fabulous Fortnight.

"There's a few special memories that are etched upstairs, and winning the Ranfurly Shield 25 years ago is certainly one of them. During the first defence I took part in a half-time 100m dash, I was looking pretty good early on. However, as I hit the halfway line I managed to trip and fall flat on my face, resulting in a good cheer from the crowd.

"I managed to pick myself up, but unfortunately I came dead last! Apart from the failed race, the region was pretty special during this time, Taranaki seemed like the capital of world, everyone was immensely proud to be from the region and I think this period played a significant part in the Taranaki proud attitude that we have today."

Shining Peak Brewing head brewer and director of beer Jesse Sigurdsson was looking forward to rolling out the limited-edition Taranaki Amber can.

A limited-edition Taranaki Amber collectors' beer can has also been designed. Photo / Supplied

"After the great success of our Taranaki Amber release for last year's season, we felt it was fitting to do something extra special with the brew to celebrate the great occasion. We've worked alongside Yarrows the Bakers and the TRFU to design and release a very limited run of collectors' cans of Amber which people will be able to take home with them as a memento."

1996 Yarrows Taranaki hat-trick hero Dean Magon still enjoys reminiscing on the 1996 Log o' Wood tenure.

"It was an amazing couple of weeks. It really galvanised the Taranaki region. A whole generation had never seen Yarrows Taranaki win and defend the Ranfurly Shield. I remember being at Yarrow Stadium for the first defence against North Harbour and Darryl Lilley and myself were the first players to go on to the field to warm up and the crowd just erupted. We just looked at each other and thought, this is huge! Some very special moments that I will never forget."

• Six hundred tickets to the Fabulous Fortnight celebration match at Pukekura Park on Saturday August 7 are still available. Fans can secure their ticket to watch the Forsyth Barr-sponsored match unfold by heading to iticket.co.nz, by calling 0508 484 253 or purchase a Yarrows Taranaki Bulls season pass for $50 (kids $30) from iticket.co.nz.