The Eltham Anzac Day civic service began with a parade, led by the Stratford Pipe Band. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The Taranaki town of Eltham was packed with members of the public and veterans on the morning of Anzac Day, for the town’s civic service.

The morning began with a parade, led by the Stratford Pipe Band, from the town’s fire station to the memorial gates, outside Eltham Primary School.

At the gates, members of the No 48 Squadron Air Cadet unit provided a guard of honour. South Taranaki District councillor Steffy Mackay welcomed everyone to the civic service, saying it was good to see so many people had turned out to honour the memory of the Anzacs.

Image 1 of 30 : Members of No 48 Squadron Air Cadet unit were present at the Anzac Day civic service in Eltham. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Led by Alan Beck and Llew Eynon and accompanied by the Hāwera Brass Band, the crowd sang the national anthem as well the hymn, Bread of Heaven.

“Eltham is getting a reputation for being good singers,” said Beck, encouraging the crowd to join in the singing.

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon spoke during the service, reflecting on the brutality of war and the harsh reality of life in the trenches. Trenches still exist in wars today, he said, noting he had seen footage of some recently in a news programme covering the Russia-Ukraine War.

Messages from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro were also read out during the service.



