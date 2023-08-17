The kids' night runs every Wednesday evening. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford children are invited to pick up a paddle and learn a new sport.

Stratford Table Tennis Club president Alan Manning says the club is starting a kids’ group, and all children aged 9 and over are invited.

“We want more children learning the sport.”

He says table tennis is fun.

“It’s a no-contact sport and requires hand-eye coordination and motor skills. It’s the perfect sport to play as it’s easy to pick up the rules and great for reflexes.”

On a Wednesday evening Hāwera coach Steve Wasley travels to Stratford to teach the group how to play. Steve has coached children and senior players for several years.

“Since I’ve retired I had the time to come and help out. I can see the children improving each time they come along. I teach them how to serve and hit the ball correctly.”

He says it’s good to see junior players getting involved.

“Alan has done a good job of starting this initiative and introducing the sport to the younger generation.”

Alan says the club runs all year round, with only a two-week break over Christmas.

“Other than that we play once a week. It’s the perfect sport to play with no big breaks between seasons.”

Charlie Kerr, 13, is one of the children learning to play table tennis.

“It’s a fun sport. Each week I’m getting better.”

The Details

What: Stratford Table Tennis Club Kids’ Night

When: Wednesdays, 6.30pm-7.30pm

Where: Stratford Scout Hall, Fenton St

Cost: $3 a night



