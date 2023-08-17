Stratford children are invited to pick up a paddle and learn a new sport.
Stratford Table Tennis Club president Alan Manning says the club is starting a kids’ group, and all children aged 9 and over are invited.
“We want more children learning the sport.”
He says table tennis is fun.
“It’s a no-contact sport and requires hand-eye coordination and motor skills. It’s the perfect sport to play as it’s easy to pick up the rules and great for reflexes.”
On a Wednesday evening Hāwera coach Steve Wasley travels to Stratford to teach the group how to play. Steve has coached children and senior players for several years.
“Since I’ve retired I had the time to come and help out. I can see the children improving each time they come along. I teach them how to serve and hit the ball correctly.”
He says it’s good to see junior players getting involved.
“Alan has done a good job of starting this initiative and introducing the sport to the younger generation.”
Alan says the club runs all year round, with only a two-week break over Christmas.
“Other than that we play once a week. It’s the perfect sport to play with no big breaks between seasons.”
Charlie Kerr, 13, is one of the children learning to play table tennis.
“It’s a fun sport. Each week I’m getting better.”
The Details
What: Stratford Table Tennis Club Kids’ Night
When: Wednesdays, 6.30pm-7.30pm
Where: Stratford Scout Hall, Fenton St
Cost: $3 a night