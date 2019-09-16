Not all heroes fly in the sky. Some fly straight into the ground - and get back up.

This was just what Mount Maunganui Intermediate Year 8 student Marlowe Orr did at the AIMS Games - and won $500 for his school.

The 12-year-old was awarded the Night 'n Day Karawhuia [Give It Heaps] Award - one of a series of Extra Mile awards - after taking a spectacular fall off his bike during the multisport event on Wednesday.

His bike went one way and he went the other, but he was quick to get up.

A little piece of courage from multisporter Marlowe Orr has helped Mount Maunganui Intermediate win one of our @nightndaynz Karawhuia Awards!! 🚵‍♂️ Check out Marlowe's epic spill and the way he just jumps straight back on... a bit of gravel rash was his only injury! 😮💪 Marlowe and his mates have also been doing a magnificent job as runners at the @anchornewzealand AIMS Games rugby tournament!! #anchoraims19 Posted by Anchor AIMS Games International Sporting Championships on Thursday, 12 September 2019

AIMS Games tournament organiser Vicki Semple said the organisers were impressed with the way he did not give up.

"We just love the way that he was brave and resilient, and got back on his bike and carried on," Semple said.

Organisers made sure he was uninjured before he continued.

It was not until after Marlowe was announced a prizewinner on Friday, for his fighting spirit, that organisers realised he was also a volunteer for the games.

Marlowe Orr moments before he falls off his bike. Photo / James Steiner

Marlowe volunteered as a runner for the rugby sevens on four days during the week.

"He was also doing good service as well as being an awesome little athlete," Semple said.

Marlowe won the Night 'n Day $500, which has been given to the physical education budget at his school.

"He was a hero at multisport and he'll be a hero at school," Semple said.

The teenager's mother Lauryn Orr said her son was passionate about sport and was adamant about taking part in this year's AIMS Games.

This was his first time competing in multisport at the AIMS and he had taken one of the hills at speed before he fell.

"That hill is quite notorious for wipe-outs and there had been several ... He was just going so fast, it was quite spectacular," she said.

"He came off, his bike went one way and he went the other."

But Orr said Marlowe jumped back onto his feet, picked up his bike and ran off the track as fast as he could to get out of the way of other competitors.

"He kept looking behind him making sure he wasn't putting anyone else in danger," she said.

He finished the race with a few nasty grazes but no broken bones.

"He was a bit sore, but he managed to finish the race and was in really high spirits," she said.

Orr said her son was taken aback by winning the award, "but very humble and grateful".

Mount Maunganui Intermediate principal Lisa Morrisey said Orr demonstrated what the AIMS Games was all about.

"It is about giving children the opportunity to participate in something that is not only physical but it is learning about how sports works, school spirit, volunteering ...," she said.

"He demonstrated the characteristics of bravery and resilience and he was recognised for it."

Morrisey said she was yet to speak to Orr about how the school would spend the $500, but she hoped to donate most of it back to the young athlete or help fund a sport he was passionate about.

AIMS Games Night 'n Day Extra Mile winners:

• Mount Maunganui Intermediate School's Marlowe Orr - pictured with the rugby runners - for showing a little piece of courage.

• Ashbrook School Year 7-8 class teacher Shelley Mitai, who lost her dad just before AIMS. Family members and the Ashbrook community stepped in to coach her netball team.

- Pukekohe Intermediate boys' Futsal team coach Kevin Platt is one of the school caretakers and stepped in to take the boys to AIMS after their other coach couldn't make it.

• AIMS behind-the-scenes star, Aegis Private Security Ltd's Ryan Marchant, for going out of his way at tournament headquarters.

• Hillview Christian School (Christchurch) for their outstanding, positive sideline support on the final day of the tournament.

• Rosey Kara for the efforts she made in bringing a generation of and AIMS Games athletes to Tauranga.