By Jill Nicholas

Renae Baker is Rotorua's latest media darling, shooting to stardom by claiming eighth spot at the Queen's Birthday Weekend World Poker Tour, a biggie in the international poker world.

The Texas Holdem win makes her this country's second-highest ranked female player. Everyone wants a piece of her but Our People has the home-town advantage and we've cashed in on it, shuffling deep into the way her personal cards have fallen.

How someone with such an expressive face, flamboyant pink hair and champagne personality has aced the blokes has us beat. Her explanation is that it's not so

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Renae Baker: