Rotorua speedway drivers may have already picked up wins this season but they'll be back on home turf this week for the first time this season for the start of TWS Paradise Valley Speedway's racing.

The 2019-2020 race year at Paradise Valley gets under way tonight , featuring a massive entry list across the four racing classes to fill the pit area for the Adlam Painters Fireworks Spectacular event.

The event provides Rotorua's annual public fireworks display and is known to attract big crowds.

Fireworks are also expected on the racetrack, with big fields of both Superstocks and Stockcars battling for early season supremacy.

Former World 240s Superstock Champ Bryce Steiner had a heat win last weekend in Huntly and will look to continue that form in a field that includes a number of brand new race cars.

Damien Orr (Gill chassis), Lance Elsworth (Lintern), as well as new self-built cars for Paul Vazey and Callum Flavell will all make their home track debuts.

Action is expected early from both of the contact classes with selectors for both the Rotorua Rebels Superstock and the Rotorua Rascals Stockcar teams watching closely.

Competition is sure to be fierce as drivers try to impress for those coveted team spots.

Current 3NZ Richard Keijzer will headline the big Stockcar field, alongside regular pacesetters Sheldon Arapere and Sam Pearson. There are also a number of new drivers including some recent graduates from the youth class.

Milla Theobold picked up a feature race win in Wanganui last week, but the Youth Ministock racer will have plenty of opposition back home tonight.

The class has exploded in numbers this season, with more than 50 12-16-year-old boys and girls registered to race in Rotorua, with most of them expected to be in action tonight.

The meet doubles as the first round of the DVS Super Saloon Series with a group of 15 drivers from all over the North Island entered.

The series, put together by popular golf/speedway star Steve Williams, will feature heats and a dash for cash race before the big feature. Local hopes will rest with Marcus Bullen and Mike Wilson.

The opening night of racing is a small part of Rotorua Stockcar Club's busy calendar this season, which includes the Transflow North Island Streetstock Championships between Christmas and New Year, and the World 240 Superstock Champs, happening over Auckland Anniversary weekend.

Public gates open at 5pm, with racing starting at 7pm.

