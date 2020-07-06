Mt Ruapehu welcomed 3500 people over the weekend.

Whakapapa ski area's Happy Valley learner slopes and sledding, as well as the Sky Waka, were busy for the season opening, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited said in a press release this afternoon.

Chief executive Jono Dean said there was "good snow on the horizon over the next few days, potentially up to 30-40cms".

"The long range forecast out to the weekend is looking good for some fine weather. Tūroa is scheduled to officially open on Saturday, opening up more skiing and sledding options for visitors."

Advertisement

Update from Steve- 5th July A massive thanks to everybody that came out this weekend to kick off the school holidays! Steve is looking ahead to more snow heading our way and also gives you a bit of a look at what and when might be coming next for lifts and trails. A reminder that Turoa will open Saturday 11th July- later in the week we will preview what lifts that is looking like. Early this week we will come back to you with some further information on parking. We have had a tonne of constructive feedback on this so thank you very much. We also acknowledge that there are some questions we haven't yet answered and will be back with details and some improvements on these at the same time. Posted by Mt Ruapehu, Whakapapa & Tūroa Ski Areas on Saturday, 4 July 2020

Mt Ruapehu has a new free car park booking system to ease congestion during busy times.

It will be available from July 12 online but bookings won't be needed for these current school holidays.

"We've listened to the frustrations about queuing for parking and general volumes of visitors to the ski areas," Dean said.

Kia ora, We have received a heap of constructive feedback on the bookable parking process that we have been asked to... Posted by Mt Ruapehu, Whakapapa & Tūroa Ski Areas on Sunday, 5 July 2020

"We've come up with what we believe is a good solution that will ensure fair and equitable parking for everyone."

"Since the initial announcement of the car parking booking system we've had a lot of constructive feedback from mountain users and as a result we've made a few changes," he added.

"The booking system will operate for the busiest 10 of the 17 weekends the mountain is open, not the entire season ... The new booking system will show live availability so people can easily see when is the best time to visit."

Before heading up the mountain visitors are advised to check the Mt Ruapehu website for the latest updates, snowcams, weather conditions and to book a carpark.