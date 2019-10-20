Over the last 12 months Tauranga professional triathlete Hannah Wells has been making her presence felt in many events around the world. At the weekend, she did it again at the ASB Auckland Marathon, winning her debut marathon race in less than three hours. In the men's marathon event, Rotorua's Michael Voss placed second in his first time at the event. And while many people would be relaxing following running a marathon, there won't be much slowing down for Wells and Voss. Kristin Macfarlane reports.

She had a plan and she stuck to it.

It was to reach each distance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

ASB Auckland Marathon: