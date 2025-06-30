Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Western Bay rates to rise 8.92%, exceeding draft plan proposal

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
5 mins to read

Western Bay of Plenty homeowners will pay up to $206 more in rates for 2025. Photo / Mead Norton

Western Bay of Plenty homeowners will pay up to $206 more in rates for 2025. Photo / Mead Norton

Western Bay of Plenty rates for 2025 will be higher than the council initially drafted after “mistakes” were found.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council adopted its 2025/26 Annual Plan on Thursday and approved an 8.92% overall rates increase.

This was higher than the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times