In February, councillors decided not to consult on the Annual Plan, because there were no significant changes to the 2024–34 Long-term Plan approved last year, which forecast a 10.13% rates rise for 2025/26.
Council general manager for corporate services Adele Henderson told Thursday’s meeting that for the last financial year, the council had a general rates deficit and needed to rebuild the rates reserve.
There were also some changes to loan lengths and repayment schedules that meant another $2.3 million was added to the budget, she said.
To offset the costs, staff found $1.4m in savings through reducing debt expense, personnel savings and other cost reductions, Henderson said.
“We need to be prepared for those comments from people as we run into them.”
Just because there was a sum in the budget didn’t mean it needed to be spent, Scrimgeour said.
There were many things that could be budgeted accurately, and he encouraged staff to assess the variables and opportunities to try to bring the next year in under budget, he said.
Projects the council approved as part of the plan included upgrades to the Ōmokoroa and Te Puke roading networks, improvements to the Minden Lookout and surrounding facilities, staged delivery of the Tahawai and Beach Rd concept plans, and starting the Dave Hume Pool upgrade in Katikati.