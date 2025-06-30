Over the decades, Jones, who is now the society’s patron, has taken on every role imaginable - from romantic leads to a lifeless corpse. This year, he’s stepping back into the director’s chair for his 11th major production, Call Girls, a comedy by New Zealand playwright James Carrick.

“I’m delighted Te Puke Repertory chose this hilarious comedy for our July production at Litt Park Theatre,” he said.

“It’s a brilliant, uplifting story set in a small retirement home that’s under threat from a developer and a burgeoning bureaucracy. But the women who live there use their wit and cunning to fight back.”

The play features a colourful cast of characters, including Leonard, a pompous councillor, and Glen, an inept reporter.

“It’s fast-paced, packed with sharp one-liners, some adult humour, with a bunch of fascinating characters that the audience will be won over by. It’s shaping up to be a very entertaining night out.”

Michael Jones at Litt Theatre, Te Puke. Photo / David Hall

He’s quick to credit his team.

“My assistant, Pam Chapman, and our brilliant support crew are creating a memorable production. Be in quick because tickets are selling fast.”

Jones’ journey in theatre began when he returned to Te Puke at age 20 and was “dragged into” a production by his parents’ friends.

“Initially to do sound effects—and then suddenly I was on stage!”

Since then, he had directed 10 major productions, written original pieces for short play festivals, and created a local revue titled The First and Final Te Puke Review, which was a sellout hit despite what he calls “a total shambles”.

“It was about Te Puke—that was the point,” he said, and laughed. “It had all the local characters in it. People loved it.”

Beyond the stage, Jones served as a Western Bay of Plenty District Councillor for the Te Puke Ward from 1998 until his retirement in 2010.

“I’ve always been a strong supporter of Te Puke and was grateful for the support I received.”

Te Puke Town Crier Michael Jones at the head of the Te Puke Christmas Float Parade in 2020. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Jones is also known for his three-decade run as Te Puke’s town crier, a role he began in the mid-1990s while serving as deputy of the Te Puke Promotion Society.

“We needed someone to lead the Christmas parade, and I thought, why not a town crier to tell people what’s going on—and how to behave,” he said. “So that’s how it started.”

He officially retired from the role last year due to health reasons, passing the bell to new town crier Glen Ward.

Call Girls features a cast of 15 and centres around four feisty women residents and their manager, Sarah.

“There are some very experienced actors in the mix, and it will be entertaining for everyone,” Jones said.

Call Girls runs from July 15 to 26 at Litt Park Theatre, Te Puke. Tickets are available now and selling fast.