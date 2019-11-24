Rotorua Boys' High School first XV player Stuart Leach's name has made a list with some of the best rugby talent in the country.

Leach is a finalist in the Sky Fans Try of the Year, alongside the likes of All Blacks TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea and Sevu Reece, with the fans' choice best try to be revealed at the ASB Rugby Awards on December 12.

Earlier this year, against close rivals Tauranga Boys' College, the flanker was rewarded for some excellent support play when he finished off a length-of-the-field try.

In typical attacking fashion, Rotorua Boys' had the ball

