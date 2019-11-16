Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Straight out of Kawerau: NZ Sevens' new recruit William Warbrick

David Beck
By
5 mins to read
Former Rotorua Boys' High School student William Warbrick has signed a two-year contract with the All Blacks Sevens. Photo / Stephen Parker

Former Rotorua Boys' High School student William Warbrick has signed a two-year contract with the All Blacks Sevens. Photo / Stephen Parker

This week, The All Blacks Sevens were in Rotorua for a pre-season camp ahead of their first two tournaments in Dubai and Cape Town in December. They held a training session at Rotorua Boys' High

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post