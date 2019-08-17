Alan Mclean was first introduced to rowing by a friend who encouraged him to give it a go.



Fast forward to today and he's been part of the Bay of Plenty Coast Rowing Club for about 10 years.

"A friend brought me along and said you might like to do this and threw me in a boat and away I went," McLean says.

The former club president hopes others will enjoy the sport as much as he did when he first tried it through open days run by the club.

Tomorrow, the Bay Coast club is holding their second 'Give Rowing a Go Day' at their base at Wairoa Rd, Tauranga. It is open to young people aged from 12 attending Otumoetai Intermediate, Bethlehem College, Waihī College and Katikati College.

The first 'Give Rowing a Go Day' was held last Sunday, with Mclean saying new people came and tried it out and enjoyed the day.

"It's just to give people a taste of what rowing is like with the ultimate aim of getting new rowers and new people into the sport," McLean says.

Bay of Plenty Coast Rowing Club has about 40-50 members and Mclean says the club hopes to attract more young people.

He says there is a lot to love about rowing and plenty of opportunities to compete for those wanting to take it further.

"Its exercise and its a beautiful environment so the combination of the two is a pretty good mix."

He says younger rowers can aim towards regattas such as Maadi Cup and even representing New Zealand.

"if you take it up another level you know the ultimate goal is we have rowers rowing for New Zealand."

The club currently has two New Zealand University representatives and have had another - Nicola Baker - represented in the New Zealand Under 23 squad and would love to see more achieving success.

"It's really exciting to have rowers that have come through our club rowing at that level, it's really inspirational."

Mclean says most young rowers take up the sport at the age of about 13 but Baker started in Year 11, proving success can be had even later. He encourages people wanting to give rowing a go to attend the open day tomorrow, or their third one on September 1.

"We're happy for people to just give it a go even if they don't carry on but if they do, that's extra good."

Give Rowing a Go Day:

Where: Bay of Plenty Coast Rowing Club - 372 Wairoa Rd, Tauranga.

When: Sunday, August 18 and September 1, between 1-3.30pm.

Who can attend: Students from Otumoetai Intermediate, Bethlehem College, Waihī College and Katikati College aged from 12.

How: To register your interest email Jacqui at bcrowingvp@gmail.com

To bring: Wear exercise clothing, a pair of socks for the shoes in the boat. A water bottle, cap and change of clothes will be handy.