Work to improve the Ohau Delta boat ramp carpark will begin on Monday.

Contractors will be on site next week beginning work to landscape the area at the boat ramp and renew the carpark surface.

Work includes vegetation control around the area including removal of weeds and shrubs, landscaping mowable lawn spaces surrounding the carpark, improving drainage, new carpark edging, widening the tar seal entrance and renewing the gravel carpark surface.

While the upgrades take place the carpark and boat ramp will be completely closed.

Alternative launching facilities are available at Otaramarae, Waipuna Bay or Okawa Bay.

The work is expected to take a week.

These improvements were initially identified in 2017 by the Rotorua Lakes Community Board which has also contributed to the project from its devolved funding.

Other lakeside work included a new boat ramp at Tarawera Landing and improved launching facilities at Lake Okareka's Acacia Bay.

New toilet and changing facilities at Boyes Beach are also scheduled for later in the year.

The council's 2018-2028 Long-term Plan provides a $2 million works budget for lakes infrastructure enhancement during the next 10 years.