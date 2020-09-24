Managed isolation won't be stopping one man from participating in this year's Rotorua Marathon.

Finian Scott, who is currently in isolation in Rotorua, will be running the equivalent of a full marathon around the Rydges Hotel 150 metre perimeter courtyard- a total of 300 laps.

He told Heather du Plessis-Allan on Newstalk ZB he will have a strong support crew cheering him on.

"After two weeks in a hotel, you get to know the staff and your fellow inmates, for lack of a better term, so I don't think there will be any lack of support.

"I can comfortably go round in circles for a half marathon, so I just have to do that twice," Scott said.

To keep things interesting, he will turn around and run laps in the opposite direction in the second half.

He said he had expected to be in isolation in an Auckland hotel so it was a bit of a shock to be bused down to Rotorua.

"Rotorua has been wonderful, Annemarie [Gallagher] and her nursing team, the front of house staff, they check in on you every day. The food's been great, they're big rooms. We're actually lucky to have been sent down here."

Scott flew back from London where he had been doing a two-year OE and said he was grateful to be home. He had hoped to run in the actual Rotorua Marathon but leaves managed isolation 24 hours after the event.

- The Rotorua Daily Post approached Rotorua Marathon organisers Event Promotions and have arranged for Scott to receive a finisher's medal as a token of his commitment and dedication.