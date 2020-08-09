HOCKEY

Rotorua Aces men have steamrolled their way into the Riverside Cup semifinals.

A 5-3 win over Kohekohe saw them remain unbeaten and cement first place in Pool B and book a home semifinal against Craig's Investment Partners Collegians this weekend.

Five players got on the score sheet for the Aces; Hoete Mitai-Ngatai, Tim Greenwood, Tiaan Buys, Leo Mitai-Wells and Te Hiraka Chase. The semifinal will be played at 3.30pm on Saturday at Smallbone Park.

Meanwhile, the Rotorua Aces women hit a speed bump at the weekend, falling from second to third on the ladder after a 1-all draw with Storage King University. They are also unbeaten - their record now reads two wins and two draws.

Advertisement

RUGBY

Whakarewarewa have maintained their winning ways with a 35-8 win over long-time rivals Rotoiti on Saturday. They remain atop the table with seven wins from seven and a points differential of +252.

Rotoiti are 12 points behind in second, but only ahead of Ngongotahā on points difference. Ngongotahā beat Kahukura 37-19 on Saturday.

In the weekend's other game, Marist St Michael's beat Waikite 30-19 in a classic Rotorua derby.

Meanwhile, in the Bay of Plenty Premier women's competition, Rangataua will host Rangiuru in the final this weekend.

The format for the women's competition is a round-robin, followed by a straight final between the top two teams.

Rangataua have claimed first place and secured a home final in the Bay of Plenty women's competition. Photo / Supplied

Rangataua beat Waimana 76-0 at the weekend to further cement their stranglehold on first place with six wins from six and an incredible points differential of +380.

They will host second-placed Rangiuru in the final. Rangiuru beat Ōpōtiki 84-3 to close out their round-robin.

The Western Bay of Plenty men move into semifinals this weekend. First-placed Tauranga Sports host fourth-placed Rangiuru and second-placed Te Puke host third-placed defending champions Te Puna.

Advertisement

Te Teko lead the Eastern Bay competition with six wins from six.

FOOTBALL

(Content supplied by Waiariki Football)

The weekend saw both Waiariki's WaiBop Premiership and W-league teams play their games at the Rotorua International Stadium.

The premier men hosted Waikato Unicol and came back from being 2-0 down to win 3-2 with two great headers from Cailyn Trask and a 90th-minute goal by Carl Chadwick.

Bay 1 and Bay 2 men were away at Ōtūmoetai with Bay 2 bringing home a 7-1 win. Bay 1 results were unavailable at the time of writing but were hampered by lack of available players.

In the women's game on Sunday, W-League leaders Waiariki hosted third-placed Whakatāne.

Advertisement

Waiariki's squad was changed from last week's win due to injuries and unavailability and it appeared the visitors were going to capitalise on this going two ahead by the 31st minute, but Waiariki responded immediately with Brea Venimore finding the back of the net.

Jas Quilligan and Kayleigh Rowe found the target early in the second half and Waiariki's lead was further extended in the 89th minute, again by Venimore.

Bay Women had a bye.

Do you know of more sport that should be featured? Email your ideas, draws, results and photos to david.beck@nzme.co.nz for consideration.



RESULTS

RUGBY

Western Bay of Plenty

Advertisement

Premier:

Te Puna 26- 50 Te Puke

Tauranga Sports 17- 15Rangiuru

Arataki 10- 49 Greerton Marist

Mount Maunganui 46- 21 Rangataua

Premier Development:

Advertisement

Te Puna 38- 21 Te Puke

Tauranga Sports 91- 0 Rangiuru

Judea 25- 17 Greerton Marist

Mount Maunganui 19- 31 Rangataua

Senior Reserves:

Tauranga Sports 27- 13 Eastern Districts

Advertisement

Katikati 20- 19 Greerton Marist

Pāpāmoa 17- 14 Te Puna

Central Bay of Plenty

Premier:

Whakarewarewa 35-8 Rotoiti

Ngongotahā 37-19 Kahukura

Waikite 19-30 Marist St Michael's

Premier Development:

Ngongotahā Hawkes 38-14 Ngongotahā Eagles

Waikite v Marist St Michael's - No result available

Eastern Pirates 7-29 Whakarewarewa

Murupara v Kahukura - Kahukura won by default

Reporoa - Bye

Eastern Bay of Plenty

Edgecumbe 17-42 Whakatāne Marist

Te Teko 55-0 Ruatoki

Ōpōtiki 48-15 Paroa

Poroporo 11-28 Galatea/Waiohau

Bay of Plenty Women

Premier:

Rangiuru 84-3Ōpōtiki

Rangataua 76-0 Waimana

Mount Maunganui 81-20 Rotoiti

Te Teko - Bye

FOOTBALL

(Bay of Plenty teams only)

NRFL Division 1:

Tauranga City 1-2 East Coast Bays

Advertisement

NRFL Division 1 Reserves:

Tauranga City Reserves 1-4 East Coast Bays Reserves

WaiBop Premiership:

Bulk Lines Otorohanga 5-1 Tauranga City

Gisler Architects Te Awamutu 1-3 Ōtūmoetai

ninetyblack Taupō 3-4 Ngaruawahia Utd

Waiariki 3-2 Waikato Unicol

West Hamilton Utd 1-3 Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa

WaiBop Championship:

Taupō 4-1 Claudelands Rovers

Whakatāne Town 0-2 Ōtūmoetai

Te Puke Utd 4-1 Tauranga City

Hamilton Wanderers 2-3 Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa

Cambridge 2-2 Tauranga Old Blues

Roundwood Tokoroa 6-0 Waikato Unicol

WaiBop W-League:

Ōtūmoetai 1-2Tilemax Pāpāmoa

Waiariki 4-2 Whakatāne Town

Tauranga City - Bye

Bay 1:

Tauranga City Relics v Ōtūmoetai Legends - No result available

Ōtūmoetai v Waiariki - No result available

Pāpāmoa 2-3 Whakatāne Town

Bay 2:

Pāpāmoa DouBros 0-2 Pāpāmoa Old Boys

Ōtūmoetai Special 1-7 Waiariki

Taupō Lakers 2-0 Tauranga City

Plains Rangers 1-1 Tauranga Old Blues

Advertisement

Women's Bay 1:

Tauranga City 5-1 Ōtūmoetai

Plains Rangers 1-3 Blue Rovers Vintage

Te Puke 1-0 Kawerau Sports

Waiariki - Bye

LEAGUE

Bay of Plenty Premier:

Taupō 32-23 Pikiao

Mangakino 36-14 Ōtūmoetai

Pacific 28-14 Forestland

Reporoa v Tauranga - Reporoa won by default

Pāpāmoa v Tauhara - Pāpāmoa won by default

NETBALL

Rotorua Senior Banner:

Prem 1:

Whaka Red 58-41 Kahukura Red

Ngongotahā Thunder 61-38 JPC Snr A

Ngongotahā Recruits 46-46 Pikiao Warriors

Prem 2:

Waikite Prems 31-25 Kahukura White

Murupara Stingers 40-32 Whaka Black

Ngongotahā Whetu 41-33 Marist Rebels

Prem 3:

Reporoa Rangers 44-27 Manawatahi

Marist Storm 50-40 Ngongotahā Jacks

Kahukura Blue 38-26 Rotoiti

Senior A:

Ngongotahā Storm 46-44 Eastside Gurls

Tuhoe 40-39 Waikite Flamez

Pikiao Raiders 47-24 Ngongotahā Vixens

A Grade:

Ngongotahā Mareikura 36-24 The Chix

Tuis 50-35 Ngongotahā Leag Chiefs

Kahukura Whero 44-21 Eastern Pirates

A Reserve:

Kahukura Ma 54-40 Minginui Te Whaiti

Ngongotahā Hapori v Pikiao Wahine - Ngongotahā won by default

Marist Misfits 35-30 Vegas Lady Bugs

Kahukura Kahurangi 47-32 Marist Infernos

Ngongotahā Trojans - Bye

HOCKEY

Rotorua Aces Men 5-3 win over Kohekohe (Goal scorers: Hoete Mitai-Ngatai, Tim Greenwood, Tiaan Buys, Leo Mitai-Wells, Te Hiraka Chase).

Rotorua Aces Women drew 1-all with Storage King University (Goal scorers: Kat O'Callaghan).