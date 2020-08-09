HOCKEY
Rotorua Aces men have steamrolled their way into the Riverside Cup semifinals.
A 5-3 win over Kohekohe saw them remain unbeaten and cement first place in Pool B and book a home semifinal against Craig's Investment Partners Collegians this weekend.
Five players got on the score sheet for the Aces; Hoete Mitai-Ngatai, Tim Greenwood, Tiaan Buys, Leo Mitai-Wells and Te Hiraka Chase. The semifinal will be played at 3.30pm on Saturday at Smallbone Park.
Meanwhile, the Rotorua Aces women hit a speed bump at the weekend, falling from second to third on the ladder after a 1-all draw with Storage King University. They are also unbeaten - their record now reads two wins and two draws.
RUGBY
Whakarewarewa have maintained their winning ways with a 35-8 win over long-time rivals Rotoiti on Saturday. They remain atop the table with seven wins from seven and a points differential of +252.
Rotoiti are 12 points behind in second, but only ahead of Ngongotahā on points difference. Ngongotahā beat Kahukura 37-19 on Saturday.
In the weekend's other game, Marist St Michael's beat Waikite 30-19 in a classic Rotorua derby.
Meanwhile, in the Bay of Plenty Premier women's competition, Rangataua will host Rangiuru in the final this weekend.
The format for the women's competition is a round-robin, followed by a straight final between the top two teams.
Rangataua beat Waimana 76-0 at the weekend to further cement their stranglehold on first place with six wins from six and an incredible points differential of +380.
They will host second-placed Rangiuru in the final. Rangiuru beat Ōpōtiki 84-3 to close out their round-robin.
The Western Bay of Plenty men move into semifinals this weekend. First-placed Tauranga Sports host fourth-placed Rangiuru and second-placed Te Puke host third-placed defending champions Te Puna.
Te Teko lead the Eastern Bay competition with six wins from six.
FOOTBALL
(Content supplied by Waiariki Football)
The weekend saw both Waiariki's WaiBop Premiership and W-league teams play their games at the Rotorua International Stadium.
The premier men hosted Waikato Unicol and came back from being 2-0 down to win 3-2 with two great headers from Cailyn Trask and a 90th-minute goal by Carl Chadwick.
Bay 1 and Bay 2 men were away at Ōtūmoetai with Bay 2 bringing home a 7-1 win. Bay 1 results were unavailable at the time of writing but were hampered by lack of available players.
In the women's game on Sunday, W-League leaders Waiariki hosted third-placed Whakatāne.
Waiariki's squad was changed from last week's win due to injuries and unavailability and it appeared the visitors were going to capitalise on this going two ahead by the 31st minute, but Waiariki responded immediately with Brea Venimore finding the back of the net.
Jas Quilligan and Kayleigh Rowe found the target early in the second half and Waiariki's lead was further extended in the 89th minute, again by Venimore.
Bay Women had a bye.
Do you know of more sport that should be featured? Email your ideas, draws, results and photos to david.beck@nzme.co.nz for consideration.
RESULTS
RUGBY
Western Bay of Plenty
Premier:
Te Puna 26- 50 Te Puke
Tauranga Sports 17- 15Rangiuru
Arataki 10- 49 Greerton Marist
Mount Maunganui 46- 21 Rangataua
Premier Development:
Te Puna 38- 21 Te Puke
Tauranga Sports 91- 0 Rangiuru
Judea 25- 17 Greerton Marist
Mount Maunganui 19- 31 Rangataua
Senior Reserves:
Tauranga Sports 27- 13 Eastern Districts
Katikati 20- 19 Greerton Marist
Pāpāmoa 17- 14 Te Puna
Central Bay of Plenty
Premier:
Whakarewarewa 35-8 Rotoiti
Ngongotahā 37-19 Kahukura
Waikite 19-30 Marist St Michael's
Premier Development:
Ngongotahā Hawkes 38-14 Ngongotahā Eagles
Waikite v Marist St Michael's - No result available
Eastern Pirates 7-29 Whakarewarewa
Murupara v Kahukura - Kahukura won by default
Reporoa - Bye
Eastern Bay of Plenty
Edgecumbe 17-42 Whakatāne Marist
Te Teko 55-0 Ruatoki
Ōpōtiki 48-15 Paroa
Poroporo 11-28 Galatea/Waiohau
Bay of Plenty Women
Premier:
Rangiuru 84-3Ōpōtiki
Rangataua 76-0 Waimana
Mount Maunganui 81-20 Rotoiti
Te Teko - Bye
FOOTBALL
(Bay of Plenty teams only)
NRFL Division 1:
Tauranga City 1-2 East Coast Bays
NRFL Division 1 Reserves:
Tauranga City Reserves 1-4 East Coast Bays Reserves
WaiBop Premiership:
Bulk Lines Otorohanga 5-1 Tauranga City
Gisler Architects Te Awamutu 1-3 Ōtūmoetai
ninetyblack Taupō 3-4 Ngaruawahia Utd
Waiariki 3-2 Waikato Unicol
West Hamilton Utd 1-3 Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa
WaiBop Championship:
Taupō 4-1 Claudelands Rovers
Whakatāne Town 0-2 Ōtūmoetai
Te Puke Utd 4-1 Tauranga City
Hamilton Wanderers 2-3 Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa
Cambridge 2-2 Tauranga Old Blues
Roundwood Tokoroa 6-0 Waikato Unicol
WaiBop W-League:
Ōtūmoetai 1-2Tilemax Pāpāmoa
Waiariki 4-2 Whakatāne Town
Tauranga City - Bye
Bay 1:
Tauranga City Relics v Ōtūmoetai Legends - No result available
Ōtūmoetai v Waiariki - No result available
Pāpāmoa 2-3 Whakatāne Town
Bay 2:
Pāpāmoa DouBros 0-2 Pāpāmoa Old Boys
Ōtūmoetai Special 1-7 Waiariki
Taupō Lakers 2-0 Tauranga City
Plains Rangers 1-1 Tauranga Old Blues
Women's Bay 1:
Tauranga City 5-1 Ōtūmoetai
Plains Rangers 1-3 Blue Rovers Vintage
Te Puke 1-0 Kawerau Sports
Waiariki - Bye
LEAGUE
Bay of Plenty Premier:
Taupō 32-23 Pikiao
Mangakino 36-14 Ōtūmoetai
Pacific 28-14 Forestland
Reporoa v Tauranga - Reporoa won by default
Pāpāmoa v Tauhara - Pāpāmoa won by default
NETBALL
Rotorua Senior Banner:
Prem 1:
Whaka Red 58-41 Kahukura Red
Ngongotahā Thunder 61-38 JPC Snr A
Ngongotahā Recruits 46-46 Pikiao Warriors
Prem 2:
Waikite Prems 31-25 Kahukura White
Murupara Stingers 40-32 Whaka Black
Ngongotahā Whetu 41-33 Marist Rebels
Prem 3:
Reporoa Rangers 44-27 Manawatahi
Marist Storm 50-40 Ngongotahā Jacks
Kahukura Blue 38-26 Rotoiti
Senior A:
Ngongotahā Storm 46-44 Eastside Gurls
Tuhoe 40-39 Waikite Flamez
Pikiao Raiders 47-24 Ngongotahā Vixens
A Grade:
Ngongotahā Mareikura 36-24 The Chix
Tuis 50-35 Ngongotahā Leag Chiefs
Kahukura Whero 44-21 Eastern Pirates
A Reserve:
Kahukura Ma 54-40 Minginui Te Whaiti
Ngongotahā Hapori v Pikiao Wahine - Ngongotahā won by default
Marist Misfits 35-30 Vegas Lady Bugs
Kahukura Kahurangi 47-32 Marist Infernos
Ngongotahā Trojans - Bye
HOCKEY
Rotorua Aces Men 5-3 win over Kohekohe (Goal scorers: Hoete Mitai-Ngatai, Tim Greenwood, Tiaan Buys, Leo Mitai-Wells, Te Hiraka Chase).
Rotorua Aces Women drew 1-all with Storage King University (Goal scorers: Kat O'Callaghan).