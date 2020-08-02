HOCKEY

Rotorua Aces Men have produced a high-flying start to the Riverside Cup this season,

A 12-0 win over Onewhero-Pukekohe at the weekend was their fourth win from four games. In those four matches, they have scored 21 goals and conceded just three.

Leo Mitai-Wells was the hat-trick hero at the weekend, while Hoete Mitai-Ngatai and Dan Ford scored two goals each.

Meanwhile, the Rotorua Aces women are also flirting with supremacy in the Intercity Cup, a 3-1 win over Puke Barbarians at the weekend moving them into second place with two wins and one draw.

Their goal scorers at the weekend were Renae Mason, Mel Aiken and Kat O'Callaghan.

RUGBY

In the Central Bay of Plenty Premier competition, it is Rotoiti and Ngongotahā locked in a battle for second place behind high-flying Whakarewarewa.

Whakarewarewa have played six, won them all and sit comfortably in first on 24 competition points.

On Saturday, Ngongotahā narrowly beat Rotoiti, 11-5. The two sides are now both on 12 points, Rotoiti clinging to second place via a superior points difference. Nipping at their heels are Marist St Michael's and Kahukura on eight points.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Bay of Plenty Division 1 competition, Paroa beat Ruatoki 32-26 and Te Teko beat Whakatāne Marist 22-20 to maintain their unbeaten runs at the top of the table.

Waimana and Rangiuru's women's teams went toe-to-toe on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

In the Bay of Plenty Premier women's competition, Rangataua continued to flex their sizeable muscles with a 93-0 win over Rotoiti. They remain atop the table with five wins from five and a whopping points differential of +304.

Second-placed Rangiuru beat Waimana 24-0 and third-placed Mount Maunganui beat Te Teko 77-5.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Round five of the Bay of Plenty men's competition saw Pikiao and Mangakino maintain impressive starts to the season.

Pikiao beat last year's beaten finalists, Pacific, 26-22 while Mangakino hammered Reporoa 40-14.

The defending champions, Taupō Phoenix, made easy work of Tauhara, winning 78-0.

FOOTBALL

Waiariki's Premier men's team fought out an eight-goal thriller with Tauranga City on Saturday but in the end had to settle for a share of the points, drawing 4-all. They sit in ninth place with two wins, three draws and three losses.

Waiariki Premier women produced an impressive 7-1 win in a top of the table clash with Tauranga City. That victory moves them into first place outright in the WaiBop W-League.

Do you know of more sport that should be featured? Email your ideas, draws, results and photos to david.beck@nzme.co.nz for consideration.



Results

RUGBY

Central Bay of Plenty

Premier:

Marist St Michael's 12-27 Whakarewarewa

Rotoiti 5-11 Ngongotahā

Kahukura v Waikite - Waikite won by default

Premier Development:

Marist St Michael's 25-24 Eastern Pirates

Kahukura v Ngongotahā Hawkes - Ngongotahā won by default

Murupara v Waikite - Waikite won by default

Reporoa 17-12 Ngongotahā Eagles

Whakarewarewa - Bye

Western Bay of Plenty

Premier:

Arataki 0-69 Mount Maunganui

Greerton 10-32 Te Puna

Te Puke 16-21 Tauranga Sports

Rangiuru 47-5 Rangataua

Premier Development:

Judea 15-12 Mount Maunganui

Greerton Marist 21-14 Te Puna

Te Puke 7-38 Tauranga Sports

Rangiuru 5-47Rangataua

Senior Reserves:

Te Puna 12 vs 24 Tauranga Sports

Eastern Districts 25-27 Katikati

Greerton Marist 41-17 Pāpāmoa

Eastern Bay of Plenty

Division 1:

Whakatāne Marist 20-22 Te Teko

Galatea/Waiohau v Edgecumbe - No result available

Paroa 32-26 Ruatoki

Ōpōtiki v Poroporo - No result available

Bay of Plenty Women

Premier:

Waimana 0-24 Rangiuru

Rangataua 93-0 Rotoiti

Te Teko 5-77 Mount Maunganui

Ōpōtiki - Bye

FOOTBALL

(Bay of Plenty teams only)

NRFL Division 1:

Waiheke Utd 2-1 Tauranga City

NRFL Division 1 Reserves:

Waiheke Utd 0-1 Tauranga City

WaiBop Premiership:

Tauranga City 4-4 Waiariki

Ōtūmoetai 6-1West Hamilton Utd

Waikato Unicol 3-0 ninetyblack Taupō

Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa 5-1 Huntly Thistle

WaiBop Championship:

Ōtūmoetai Championship 6-4 Tauranga City

Tauranga City AFC 1-3 Roundwood Tokoroa

Waikato Unicol 1-5 Taupō

Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa 4-3 Cambridge

Ōtūmoetai 3-0 Hamilton Wanderers

Tauranga Old Blues 1-1 Te Puke Utd

Claudelands Rovers 3-2 Whakatāne Town

WaiBop W-League:

Whakatāne Town 3-2 Tilemax Pāpāmoa

Hamilton Wanderers 0-3 Ōtūmoetai FC

Waiariki 7-1 Tauranga City

Bay 1:

Ōtūmoetai FC 2-2 Kawerau Sports

Katikati 4-1 Pāpāmoa

Waiariki 0-4 Ōtūmoetai Legends

Whakatāne Town 2-1 Tauranga City

Bay 2:

Ōtūmoetai Special 0-0 Taupō Lakers

Waiariki 3-2 Tauranga Old Blues

Women's Bay 1:

Waiariki 1-0 Tauranga City

Kawerau - Bye

Ōtūmoetai FC 6-1 Plains Rangers

RUGBY LEAGUE

Bay of Plenty Premier - Round 5:

Pacific 22-26 Pikiao

Mangakino 40-14 Reporoa

Forestland 10-56 Ōtūmoetai

Taupō 78-0 Tauhara

Tauranga 4-24 Pāpāmoa

NETBALL

Rotorua Senior Banner:

Premier 1:

Whaka Red 55-37 Ngongotahā Recruits

Ngongotahā Thunder 59-46 Pikiao Warriors

Kahukura Red 46-41 JPC Snr A

Premier 2:

Waikite Prems 48-32 Marist Rebels

Murupara Stingers 56-36 Ngongotahā Whetu

Kahukura White 36-31 Whaka Black

Premier 3:

Reporoa Rangers 55-36 Rotoiti

Kahukura Blue 42-38 Marist Storm

Ngongotahā Jacks 32-15 Manawatahi

Senior A:

Eastside Gurls 38-36 Pikiao Raiders

Waikite Flamez 34-23 Ngongotahā Vixens

Tuhoe 33-29 Ngongotahā Storm

A Grade:

Ngongotahā Mareikura 34-27 Eastern Pirates

Kahukura Whero 47-32 Ngongotahā Leag Chiefs

Tuis 39-26 The Chix

A Reserve:

Kahukura Ma 53-28 Pikiao Wahine

Ngongotaha Hapori 48-23 Minginui Te Whaiti

Vegas Lady Bugs 52-18 Ngongotahā Trojans

Kahukura Kahurangi - Bye

Marist Misfits 51-16 Marist Infernos

HOCKEY

Rotorua Aces Men 12-0 win over Onewhero-Pukekohe (Goal scorers: Leo Mitai-Wells (3), Hoete Mitai-Ngatai (2), Dan Ford (2), Granger Church, Vance Harvey, Tim Greenwood, Tiaan Buys, Owen Mitai-Wells).

Rotorua Aces Women 3-1 win over Puke Barbarians (Goal scorers: Renae Mason, Mel Aiken, Kat OCallaghan).