Junior rugby league players from across the region got to stretch their pre-season legs on Sunday at the Bay of Plenty District's rugby league tournament, a prelude to the junior season starting this weekend.

Being held in ideal conditions at Puketawhero Park, the action was fast and intense with teams ranging from U6s through to U13s taking part in the junior tournament.

Ngongotahā Under 10's Xavier Manahi takes a lot of stopping as he powers through the brave Mangakino Hawks U10 defence in their game on Sunday. Photo / Kelly Albrecht

Fearless Pikiao U9's Tiana Wharerau-Smith spots the gap against her Ngongotahā U9 opponents last Sunday at Puketewhero Park. Photo / Kelly Albrecht

Central Pride's Ollie Naran makes a break away from the Ngongotahā defenders in their U10 clash at Puketewhero Park on Sunday. Photo / Kelly Albrecht