Junior rugby league players from across the region got to stretch their pre-season legs on Sunday at the Bay of Plenty District's rugby league tournament, a prelude to the junior season starting this weekend.
Being held in ideal conditions at Puketawhero Park, the action was fast and intense with teams ranging from U6s through to U13s taking part in the junior tournament.