RUGBY
Rangataua's women's team are scoring points for fun.
Already one of the stronger teams in recent seasons, they have bolstered their squad with some stuck-at-home Black Ferns Sevens stars and are looking near unstoppable so far this year.
At the weekend they hammered Ōpōtiki 87-7 for their third win from three games. But they're not just winning - they have now scored 224 points (that's almost 75 points per game) and conceded just 17.
However, hot on their heels are Rangiuru, who have also won three out of three. They cruised to a 50-7 win over Rotoiti at the weekend.
Next weekend, one of the front-runners will have to give up their perfect record as Rangiuru host table-toppers Rangataua in Te Puke in what should be quite the spectacle for their supporters.
Meanwhile, Whakarewarewa have maintained their winning ways in the Central Bay of Plenty competition, beating Waikite 31-0 to go four from four at the top of the table.
Rotoiti have climbed into second place after fighting tooth and nail for a narrow 20-19 win away at Kahukura. Further evidence of the sub-union competition producing exhilarating local derbies.
In the weekend's other game, Ngongotahā beat Marist St Michael's 30-24.
FOOTBALL
It's a month and a half into the season and Waiariki's men's teams are already facing an uphill battle.
At the weekend, the Premier team went down 6-0 to Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa, their third loss of the season. They sit in ninth place with one win, two draws and three losses. They have conceded 20 goals in those three losses.
Waiariki's Bay 1 men's team did not fare much better, hammered 7-2 by Whakatāne and slumping to the bottom of the table, yet to record a win this season. Waiariki Bay 2 lost to Pāpāmoa Old Boys.
The men's teams may want to take some tips from their female counterparts as both Waiariki's WaiBop W-League and Bay 1 women's teams claimed wins at the weekend.
The W-League team beat Ōtūmoetai 3-2 and remain in second place on the table with four wins from five, behind Tauranga City on goal difference.
The Waiariki women's Bay 1 side showed great commitment in defence to secure a 1-0 win against a previously free-scoring Te Puke side. They now sit third on the table.
RUGBY LEAGUE
This year, Bay of Plenty Premier rugby league organisers have changed things up a bit.
Rather than having games held all over the region, each round all the games are held in one place, one after the other, creating a real atmosphere for all the players and their supporters.
After playing the first two rounds at Puarenga Park in Rotorua, teams travelled to Taupō at the weekend.
2017 Bay of Plenty Premier champions Pikiao have started the year in fine form with three wins from three. On Saturday they beat Reporoa 36-20 in a high scoring thriller.
Mangakino are also unbeaten. After making light work of Tauranga and Pāpāmoa in the opening two rounds, they beat Pacific 24-22 on Saturday.
Defending champions Taupō have picked up where they left off last year, also picking their up their third win, 30-12 over Tauranga.
Hockey
The Rotorua Aces men's and women's sides have had a great start to their seasons topping the table in their respective pool and competition.
Rotorua Aces Mens had a excellent 2-0 win over Hamilton Old Boys at Smallbone Park on Saturday to lead Pool B in the Riverside Cup. Scorers were Te Hiraka Chase and Leo Mitai-Wells.
This follows up their 3-2 win over Te Awamutu Ecolab the previous week.
The Aces women's side leads the Intercity Cup with four points after their 2-0 win over AP Group Old Girls on Saturday backing up from a 2-2 draw with Fraser Tech Premier Womens the previous week.
RESULTS
RUGBY
Central Bay of Plenty
Premier:
Waikite 0-31 Whakarewarewa
Marist St Michael's 24-30 Ngongotahā
Kahukura 19-20 Rotoiti
Premier Development:
Waikite 5-36 Reporoa
Kahukura 15-40 Whakarewarewa
Ngongotahā Eagles 14-23 Eastern Pirates
Ngongotahā Hawkes v Murupara - No result available
Marist St Michael's - Bye
Eastern Bay of Plenty
Division 1:
Galatea/Waiohau 22-0 Ruatoki
Poroporo 20-11 Edgecumbe
Ōpōtiki 17-34 Te Teko
Paroa 29-17 Whakatāne Marist
Western Bay of Plenty
Premier:
Arataki 7-81 Te Puna
Tauranga Sports 45-30 Mount Maunganui
Greerton 29-14 Rangataua
Te Puke 32-10 Rangiuru
Premier Development:
Judea 15-7 Te Puna
Tauranga Sports 20-15 Mount Maunganui
Greerton 18-35 Rangataua
Te Puke 48-12 Rangiuru
Senior Reserves:
Tauranga Sports 16-23 Katikati
Greerton 21-17 Te Puna
Eastern Districts 44-0 Pāpāmoa
Bay of Plenty Women:
Rangiuru 50-7 Rotoiti
Waimana v Te Teko - No result available
Rangataua 87-7 Ōpōtiki
Mount Maunganui - Bye
FOOTBALL
(Bay of Plenty teams only)
NRFL Division 1:
Takapuna 1-2 Tauranga City
NRFL Division 1 Reserves:
Takapuna Reserves 4-4 Tauranga City Reserves
WaiBop Premiership:
Ōtūmoetai 6-1 Tauranga City
Tauranga City 8-3 Gisler Architects Premier Te Awamutu
Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa 6-0 Waiariki
Comag Matamata Swifts 1-3 ninetyblack Taupō
Ōtūmoetai 1-2 Huntly Thistle
WaiBop Championship:
Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa 1-2 Roundwood Tokoroa
Hamilton Wanderers 0-3 Te Puke Utd
Tauranga City 1-3 Whakatāne Town
Ōtūmoetai 0-2 Cambridge
Tauranga Old Blues 1-3 Taupō
WaiBop W-League:
Whakatāne Town 8-1 Hamilton Wanderers
Ōtūmoetai 2-3Waiariki
Melville 2-6 Tauranga City
Pāpāmoa - Bye
Bay 1:
Ōtūmoetai Legends 5-0 Katikati
Pāpāmoa 4-0 Kawerau
Waiariki 2-7 Whakatāne Town
Tauranga City Relics v Ōtūmoetai - No result available
Bay 2:
Tauranga Old Blues v Tauranga City - No result available
Waiariki v Pāpāmoa Old Boys - No result available
Pāpāmoa DouBros 1-5 Taupō Lakers
Plains Rangers 3-2 Ōtūmoetai Special Reserve
Women's Bay 1:
Kawerau 7-1 Ōtūmoetai
Te Puke Womens 0-1 Waiariki
Plains Rangers 3-0 Tauranga City
Blue Rovers Vintage - Bye
RUGBY LEAGUE
Bay of Plenty Premier - Round 3:
Forestland 20-24 Pāpāmoa
Pacific 22-24 Mangakino
Tauranga 12-30 Taupō
Ōtūmoetai 42-14 Tauhara
Reporoa 20-36 Pikiao
HOCKEY
Rotorua Aces Mens 3-2 win over Te Awamutu Ecolab (Scorers Owen Mitai-Wells, Leo Mitai-Wells, Chevez Makan)
2-0 win over Hamilton Old Boys (Scorers Te Hiraka Chase, Leo Mitai-Wells)
Rotorua Aces Womens 2-0 win over AP Group Old Girls
2-2 Draw with Fraser Tech Premier Womens