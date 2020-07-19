RUGBY

Rangataua's women's team are scoring points for fun.

Already one of the stronger teams in recent seasons, they have bolstered their squad with some stuck-at-home Black Ferns Sevens stars and are looking near unstoppable so far this year.

At the weekend they hammered Ōpōtiki 87-7 for their third win from three games. But they're not just winning - they have now scored 224 points (that's almost 75 points per game) and conceded just 17.

However, hot on their heels are Rangiuru, who have also won three out of three. They cruised to a 50-7 win over Rotoiti at the weekend.

Next weekend, one of the front-runners will have to give up their perfect record as Rangiuru host table-toppers Rangataua in Te Puke in what should be quite the spectacle for their supporters.

Meanwhile, Whakarewarewa have maintained their winning ways in the Central Bay of Plenty competition, beating Waikite 31-0 to go four from four at the top of the table.

Rotoiti have climbed into second place after fighting tooth and nail for a narrow 20-19 win away at Kahukura. Further evidence of the sub-union competition producing exhilarating local derbies.

Ngongotahā picked up a win at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

In the weekend's other game, Ngongotahā beat Marist St Michael's 30-24.

FOOTBALL

It's a month and a half into the season and Waiariki's men's teams are already facing an uphill battle.

At the weekend, the Premier team went down 6-0 to Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa, their third loss of the season. They sit in ninth place with one win, two draws and three losses. They have conceded 20 goals in those three losses.

Waiariki's Bay 1 men's team did not fare much better, hammered 7-2 by Whakatāne and slumping to the bottom of the table, yet to record a win this season. Waiariki Bay 2 lost to Pāpāmoa Old Boys.

The men's teams may want to take some tips from their female counterparts as both Waiariki's WaiBop W-League and Bay 1 women's teams claimed wins at the weekend.

The W-League team beat Ōtūmoetai 3-2 and remain in second place on the table with four wins from five, behind Tauranga City on goal difference.

The Waiariki women's Bay 1 side showed great commitment in defence to secure a 1-0 win against a previously free-scoring Te Puke side. They now sit third on the table.

RUGBY LEAGUE

This year, Bay of Plenty Premier rugby league organisers have changed things up a bit.

Rather than having games held all over the region, each round all the games are held in one place, one after the other, creating a real atmosphere for all the players and their supporters.

After playing the first two rounds at Puarenga Park in Rotorua, teams travelled to Taupō at the weekend.

2017 Bay of Plenty Premier champions Pikiao have started the year in fine form with three wins from three. On Saturday they beat Reporoa 36-20 in a high scoring thriller.

Mangakino are also unbeaten. After making light work of Tauranga and Pāpāmoa in the opening two rounds, they beat Pacific 24-22 on Saturday.

Defending champions Taupō have picked up where they left off last year, also picking their up their third win, 30-12 over Tauranga.

Hockey

The Rotorua Aces men's and women's sides have had a great start to their seasons topping the table in their respective pool and competition.

Rotorua Aces Mens had a excellent 2-0 win over Hamilton Old Boys at Smallbone Park on Saturday to lead Pool B in the Riverside Cup. Scorers were Te Hiraka Chase and Leo Mitai-Wells.

This follows up their 3-2 win over Te Awamutu Ecolab the previous week.

The Aces women's side leads the Intercity Cup with four points after their 2-0 win over AP Group Old Girls on Saturday backing up from a 2-2 draw with Fraser Tech Premier Womens the previous week.

RESULTS

RUGBY

Central Bay of Plenty

Premier:

Waikite 0-31 Whakarewarewa

Marist St Michael's 24-30 Ngongotahā

Kahukura 19-20 Rotoiti

Premier Development:

Waikite 5-36 Reporoa

Kahukura 15-40 Whakarewarewa

Ngongotahā Eagles 14-23 Eastern Pirates

Ngongotahā Hawkes v Murupara - No result available

Marist St Michael's - Bye

Eastern Bay of Plenty

Division 1:

Galatea/Waiohau 22-0 Ruatoki

Poroporo 20-11 Edgecumbe

Ōpōtiki 17-34 Te Teko

Paroa 29-17 Whakatāne Marist

Western Bay of Plenty

Premier:

Arataki 7-81 Te Puna

Tauranga Sports 45-30 Mount Maunganui

Greerton 29-14 Rangataua

Te Puke 32-10 Rangiuru

Premier Development:

Judea 15-7 Te Puna

Tauranga Sports 20-15 Mount Maunganui

Greerton 18-35 Rangataua

Te Puke 48-12 Rangiuru

Senior Reserves:

Tauranga Sports 16-23 Katikati

Greerton 21-17 Te Puna

Eastern Districts 44-0 Pāpāmoa

Bay of Plenty Women:

Rangiuru 50-7 Rotoiti

Waimana v Te Teko - No result available

Rangataua 87-7 Ōpōtiki

Mount Maunganui - Bye

FOOTBALL

(Bay of Plenty teams only)

NRFL Division 1:

Takapuna 1-2 Tauranga City

NRFL Division 1 Reserves:

Takapuna Reserves 4-4 Tauranga City Reserves

WaiBop Premiership:

Ōtūmoetai 6-1 Tauranga City

Tauranga City 8-3 Gisler Architects Premier Te Awamutu

Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa 6-0 Waiariki

Comag Matamata Swifts 1-3 ninetyblack Taupō

Ōtūmoetai 1-2 Huntly Thistle

WaiBop Championship:

Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa 1-2 Roundwood Tokoroa

Hamilton Wanderers 0-3 Te Puke Utd

Tauranga City 1-3 Whakatāne Town

Ōtūmoetai 0-2 Cambridge

Tauranga Old Blues 1-3 Taupō

WaiBop W-League:

Whakatāne Town 8-1 Hamilton Wanderers

Ōtūmoetai 2-3Waiariki

Melville 2-6 Tauranga City

Pāpāmoa - Bye

Bay 1:

Ōtūmoetai Legends 5-0 Katikati

Pāpāmoa 4-0 Kawerau

Waiariki 2-7 Whakatāne Town

Tauranga City Relics v Ōtūmoetai - No result available

Bay 2:

Tauranga Old Blues v Tauranga City - No result available

Waiariki v Pāpāmoa Old Boys - No result available

Pāpāmoa DouBros 1-5 Taupō Lakers

Plains Rangers 3-2 Ōtūmoetai Special Reserve

Women's Bay 1:

Kawerau 7-1 Ōtūmoetai

Te Puke Womens 0-1 Waiariki

Plains Rangers 3-0 Tauranga City

Blue Rovers Vintage - Bye

RUGBY LEAGUE

Bay of Plenty Premier - Round 3:

Forestland 20-24 Pāpāmoa

Pacific 22-24 Mangakino

Tauranga 12-30 Taupō

Ōtūmoetai 42-14 Tauhara

Reporoa 20-36 Pikiao

HOCKEY

Rotorua Aces Mens 3-2 win over Te Awamutu Ecolab (Scorers Owen Mitai-Wells, Leo Mitai-Wells, Chevez Makan)

2-0 win over Hamilton Old Boys (Scorers Te Hiraka Chase, Leo Mitai-Wells)

Rotorua Aces Womens 2-0 win over AP Group Old Girls

2-2 Draw with Fraser Tech Premier Womens