The Covid-19 pandemic and resulting nationwide lockdown turned life as we know it upside down - for some, things will never be the same.

However, it appears one thing that has not changed is the appetite of Kiwis for exploring their own backyard.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Level 1 - Jacinda Ardern on New Zealand's new freedoms

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Zero! Bring on level 1 - NZ now Covid-free

• Kate Hawkesby: Covid 19 coronavirus alert level 1 is 'out of whack'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What can you do in alert level 1?

Entries for the 2021 Tarawera Ultramarathon opened on Thursday last week and if early indications are anything to go by, Rotorua is set for a much-needed post-Covid boost.

Advertisement

The 2020 edition of the event, held earlier this year, saw year on year growth of 50 per cent. The opening week figures for 2021 are just as staggering.

As of Wednesday, a week after entries opened, 1243 people had entered - 1076 of them signed up in the first 24 hours. That is a 28 per cent increase on the opening day entries in 2020 with the running total already 42 per cent of the record number that took part in February.

Course director and former co-owner and race director Tim Day lives in Rotorua and has seen the event grow throughout its 12-year history. He was that little bit more emotional watching the entries fly in this week, knowing what this will mean to his town next year.

"As a Rotorua local, I'm thrilled to see the entries flooding in for the 2021 Tarawera Ultramarathon at the fastest rate ever. Every year our event brings in millions of dollars from outside our region, and that spending flows directly to many of our local stakeholders, small businesses, food, beverage and accommodation providers, tourism ventures and community groups.

"At a time when some of our most loyal and giving locals need it most, I'm proud that our event is growing and will be able to do its bit to help. Events that bring in people and money from out of town have always been important to Rotorua and our towns ability to host people in a genuine and caring way, in stunning landscapes is a key strength of the city.

Tarawera Ultramarathon course director Tim Day. Photo / File

"Tarawera Ultra has always, in turn, invested our operational dollars locally, typically spending about 75 per cent of our event budget with local businesses each year, and we intend that to continue."

Paul Croucher knows more than most the impact of Covid-19 on the region, as the owner of Croucher Brewing and as the former secretary of the Eat Street Hospitality Group and current chairman of the Central City Alcohol Accord, he has witnessed the carnage firsthand.

"The last couple of months have been brutal on hospitality as until the end of lockdown business was absolutely halted. Since reopening, the wage subsidy has delayed us having to make any decisions about job losses while we evaluate what the new normal might be."

Advertisement

Croucher said the return of events such as Tarawera Ultramarathon was critical to the region's ability to rebound from Covid-19.

"Knowing the Tarawera is returning is just massive and to hear of the great numbers already warms my heart. Conventional tourism has become only part of the story for Rotorua. The destination aspect of Rotorua has made it hugely attractive not only from the scenic and cultural points of view but the accessibility and infrastructure it has developed to accommodate large events."

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick's says events will contribute in a very real way to our district's recovery. Photo / File

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said events were "a very important part of Rotorua's destination offering and will contribute in a very real way to our district's recovery".

"Rotorua hosts a number of iconic events that have, over the years, attracted many Kiwis as well as international participants. Our natural landscape and our strong Te Arawa culture and manaakitanga, plus our central location, accommodation options and all the other activities people can do while they're here, have played a key role in attracting both events and participants.

"With our international borders closed for the time being, Kiwis will be looking to events within New Zealand so I expect already popular events will still attract good numbers.

"We're very much looking forward to hosting events again and the calendar is starting to fill up with a range of events booked from September and into next year at our stadium and outdoor venues," she said.

Athletes take off during this year's Tarawera Ultramarathon. Photo / Tim Bardsley-Smith

Ironman Oceania managing director Dave Beeche said New Zealanders were already showing themselves to be resilient and were desperate for events such as Tarawera Ultramarathon to show their support for the wider community.

"The announcement by the New Zealand government that events can operate without restriction on numbers in level 1 was music to the ears of the entire events industry and will give everyone the confidence to plan on a successful return to business in the final quarter of this year and into next summer.

"We are clearly seeing a strong response from the public, with a number of events reporting strong initial interest from New Zealanders wanting to put all that lockdown training to good use, but also the indication is they want to help the regions get back on their feet through their participation in events like Tarawera Ultramarathon."