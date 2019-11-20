Bay of Plenty Indians will go into the Lakeland T20 final with massive confidence after beating the team they will face comfortably last weekend.

The Backyard Pub Central side will need to learn from their mistakes when they face the rampart Indian side at Smallbone Park.

Batting first in the penultimate round at Nei Hunt Park, Central mustered 116/9 propped up by the in-form Lokesh Gahlan with 60. Indians chased down the target relatively easily with the loss of six wickets.

In the battle of the youngsters, Trident High School came out on top over Geyser Mavericks by 86 runs led by a magic 96 from Daniel Ford.

Ryan Hall had a day out in a losing cause for Tokoroa scoring 70 in their first game against Central before grabbing 3/19 against Generation Homes Lake Taupo.

A first round bye for the Rotorua Lions saw them well rested for an onslaught on Geyser Reserves smashing 183/3 in their 20 overs, Gayan Jayasundara (83) and Joel Benjamin (58) doing the damage.

Taupō Cossie Old Boys A grabbed two wins over Geyser City Reserves and Taupo Cossie Old Boys B

The grand final between Bay of Plenty Indians and Central kicks off at 4pm at Smallbone Park this Saturday.

Round 9:

SWCA Tokoroa Senior Mens 150/4 (Ryan Hall 70, Grant Hall 58, Sam Gordon 2/16) lost to Our Backyard Pub Central Reserves 153/7 (Lokesh Gahlan 56, Michale Walmsley 3/21, Tom Fergusson 2/31)

Geyser City Mavericks 128/7 (Crispian Stewart 41*, Miles Tapsell 24*, Joshua McNeish 3/16) lost to Generation Homes LTCC 129/3 (Blaine Inch 57, Abhi Gupta 36*)

Geyser City Reserves 88/6 (James Coutts 20, Thaveen Attanayaka 2/13) lost to Taupo Cossie Old Boy's A 91/4 (Simon Smith 31)

Taupo Cossie Old Boy's B 67/9 (Brent Jones 4/0, Ethan Forbes 2/16) lost to Trident High School 68/2 (Harry Jones 21*, Shane Baillie 20*, Ramesh Loku Kumarage 2/20)

Strikers 11 106/10 (Sunil Bist 21, Gurpreet Singh 1/10) lost to BOP Indians 180/7 (Yash patel 52, Umesh Moraji 40*, Goldendeep Singh Brar 4/43)

Rotorua Lions - Bye

Round 10:

SWCA Tokoroa 89/8 (Ryan Hall 36*, Kamaldeep Negi 2/9, Joshua McNeish 2/12) lost to Generation Homes LTCC 189/7 (Abhi Gupta 39, Blaine Inch 24, Ryan Hall 3/19)

Geyser City Reserves 104/10 (James Coutts 29, Kane Vanner 25, Ruwan Rathnayake 3/15) lost to Rotorua Lions 183/3 (Gayan Jayasundara 83, Joel Benjamin 58)

Taupo Cossie Old Boy's B 88/7 (Glynn Maulder 31, Hekkie du Plessis 2/22) lost to Taupo Cossie Old Boy's A 89/3 (Chris Jackson 37, Tom Giesen 21,)

Geyser City Mavericks 106/10 (Travis Harte 3/6, Brent Jones 2/13, Ethan Forbes 2/15) lost to Trident High School 192/3 (Daniel Ford 96, Harry Jones 31*, Shane Baillie 28)

Our Backyard Pub Central Reserves 116/9 (Lokesh Gahlan 60, Sahil Chahal 4/15) lost to BOP Indians 118/6 ( Neeraj Kumar 40, Jasvinder Singh 27, Ben Fraser 2/18)

Strikers 11 - Bye

Points:

BOP Indians - 85

Our Backyard Pub Central Reserves - 75

Taupo Cossie Old Boy's A - 65

Taupo Cossie Old Boy's B - 10

Trident High School - 55

Strikers 11 - 60

Rotorua Lions - 45

SWCA Tokoroa Senior Mens - 35

Geyser City Reserves - 20

Geyser City Mavericks - 15

Generation Homes LTCC - 35