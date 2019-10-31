In Rotorua, the last name Fraser is synonymous with stockcar racing.

Jayden and Flynn Fraser are the latest two brothers to join in the family tradition of racing stocks.

Their father Kyle Fraser, who has been racing for years, was at one point first in New Zealand in the Super Stocks class.

Jayden Fraser is 16 and has been racing for three years now. His race number 92R is proudly displayed on his car.

Jayden started racing in the Ministocks class when he was 13 and is now in his final season for that class.

"We have our off season for the majority of winter so in that time we will just work on our cars and do whatever we can to get our cars faster and better for the next season."

When he first began racing his big brother Josh and father helped the younger brothers out, "getting to grips with our cars and how to drive them".

Josh has also raced ministocks and then moved on to Standard Stocks, while their father Kyle ended up his racing days in the Super Stock Class.



Jayden mentions that his mother Phillipa Fraser and youngest brother Blake, "help us out in the pits and are always there supporting us".

"The special part about competing in Rotorua is that we get to represent our home town and make new friends and meet new people."

"My highlight of last season was winning our Bay of Plenty champs we had in Rotorua and the past three years I have represented New Zealand by going over to Perth to compete once and the other two years I have raced the Aussies in New Zealand."

Flynn is also following in his father and older two brothers' footsteps, starting his racing career even younger at age 12.

Now aged 13, he is also competing in the Ministocks class, racing his car 93R.

Before the season starts, Flynn reckons he only gets "about three practices" showing that driving must come pretty naturally to this stock car obsessed family.

"My dad has trained me and taught me a lot in my career".

Flynn lists off the local towns and cities he has raced in, and at such a young age the list is long.

He has competed in Huntly, Rotorua, Kihikihi, Mount Maunganui's Bay Park, Gisborne, Palmerston North and Waharoa.

"Rotorua is my home town so it's special for me to race in my home town and represent where I'm from.

"My dad raced for about 18 years, my older brother [Josh] raced for about 8 years, my mum has always come to watch and support, plus many other family [members] of ours."

Flynn's racing career highlights from last year include, "winning 18 races, winning the rookie round up in Huntly and coming third in the Ministocks in the Paradise Junior group and getting Rookie of the Year".

The 2019/2020 Rotorua Stock Car season starts on Saturday, November 8, with the opening night of racing including super saloons and fireworks evening.

The details

■ What: Rotorua Stock Car Club opening season night

■ When: Saturday November 8, 7pm

■ Where: Rotorua Paradise Valley Speedway

■ Cost: Adults, $30, Children, $10, Family Pass, $60.

■ For more details go to their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/RotoruaStockcar/