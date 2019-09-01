Entries to the world's largest expedition adventure race GODZone, being held in Rotorua next year, has sold out in less than 24 hours.

The New Zealand adventure race sold all available 90 team slots in the Chapter 9 Rotorua race.

GODZone Event Director Warren Bates said the entries flooded in yesterday morning and the event was going to be one of the biggest the event has seen.

It is the first time the event has been held in the North Island with Rotorua and Bay of Plenty hosting GODZone from November 19 to 28 next year.

"It is going to be a tough race held over eight days, and competitors will benefit from the long lead-in time."

Bates said teams who have missed out on gaining a GODZone racing spot can register

their interest still.

"We are not accepting any more entries to Chapter 9 at this time. However, teams are

welcome to register their interest online and talk to us about any options going forward."