The penultimate round of the Rotorua Netball Senior Championship is complete and included some interesting results.

Premier 1 has been a tight battle all season and on Saturday Waikite Panthers and Murupara Stingers could not be split, drawing 53-all.

In the other Premier 1 matches Whakarewarewa Red beat Ngongotahā 50-48 and Rotorua Girls' High School beat Pikiao Warriors by default.

Rotorua Netball Results

Saturday

Premier 1:

Whaka Red 50 Ngongotahā Thunder 48; RGHS Prem 1 DWn Pikiao Warriors DLs; Waikite Panthers 53 Murupara Stingers 53.

Premier 2:

Kahukura Red 64 Eastside Gurls 1 40; Kahukura White 68 Marist Trailblazers 37; Lakez 59 Ngongotahā On Call 40.

Premier 3:

Reporoa Rangers 50 Manawatahi Taiohi 40; Ngongotahā Hapori DWn Pikiao Raiders DLs; Marist Storm 49 Manawatahi Black 31.

Senior A:

PK Stingers 67 Waikite Flamez 52; Kahukura Blue 38 Tuhoe 28; Kahukura Tri Colours 45 The Chix 41.

A Grade:

Ngongotahā League 38 Marist Strikers 27; Fordlands 49 Marist Astro 19; Ngongotahā Huia 62 Eastside Gurls 2 31.

A Reserve:

Ngongotahā Mareikura 42 Waikite Social 29; Marist Misfits DWn Marist Souls DLs; Ngongotahā Social DWn Manawatahi Green DLs.