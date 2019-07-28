When Rotorua rugby clubs go head-to-head, it is more than just a game. When Whakarewarewa hosted Ngongotahā on Saturday there was more than just local bragging rights on the line as they played for two prestigious taonga, the Tai Mitchell Shield and the Rotorua Banner. In previous years, Central Bay of Plenty teams have played in a pre-season championship to decide the winners of the Rotorua Banner but this year Rotorua's top two teams in the Baywide competitions at the end of round one went go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all fixture. Sports reporter David Beck was there.

When Whakarewarewa hosted Ngongotahā on Saturday, the form book was thrown out the window. With the Tai Mitchell Shield and Rotorua Banner up for grabs there was plenty of motivation for both teams.

In the end, it was Whakarewarewa who made the most of their chances and produced a 38-23 win to ensure both taonga will spend the off-season proudly displayed in their clubrooms at Puarenga Park.

They did not have it all their way though - there were some nervy moments. Coach Boxer Smith said his side were not at their best but credited Ngongotahā for their enthusiastic approach to the encounter.

"I think the three week's rest we've had, the boys were a little bit rusty but full credit to Ngongotahā, they played really well. It's a hard game at the end of the season because they've got everything to gain and we've got everything to lose as favourites but I'm proud of our boys.

"We just had to stay to our structure and play our level of rugby."

Whakarewarewa started the game with a hiss and a roar when George Playle, who played much of the season at halfback but earned a rare start at first five, was rewarded for some good support play, running onto an offload to score the opening try.

Rather than drop their heads, Ngongotahā were spurred into life and hit back immediately. They got the ball back from the kickoff and halfback Josefa Naigulevu showed great pace to race away and score. They backed that up with a penalty and after 20 minutes led 8-7.

Whakarewarewa scored two more tires, through lock Maatamua Rewi and prop Josh Davey, while Ngongotahā added another penalty to make the score 19-11 to the home side at halftime.

There was plenty of passion and plenty of niggle between the players in the second half. Ngongotahā were under pressure and after giving away too many penalties flanker Te Miri Roberts was sent to the sin bin.

Whakarewarewa made the most of the advantage, their other prop Jaya More crossing from close range to make it 26-11.

Ngongotahā captain Zak Hohneck scored with 15 minutes left to play to give his side a sniff at a comeback but Whakarewarewa were able to finish strong, two more tries giving them a comfortable win.

Smith said retaining the Tai Mitchell Shield and Rotorua Banner was special to the club. Every year, the Rotorua Banner winners have their name added and once full the team that has their name on it the most claims possession of the prize.

"It means a lot to us to come away with a couple of trophies which have a lot of pride and a lot of mana. To get our name on them again for 2019 is huge, we're one step closer to the goal of having that hang in our club for the rest of time."

He said the game was a good chance to give some of the club's up-and-comers a good run.

"We used about eight of our development squad and we've seen they can handle this level of rugby. That gives them a bit of confidence and belief going into next year."

Despite the loss, Ngongotahā coach Hika Reid was immensely proud of his side.

"For our guys, I'm awfully proud because when you've got the gap between the Premier and our division it showed for a great game today. I'm so proud of the guys.

"There were a lot of guys who came up from the development side and they really stepped up. A lot of them stepped up as leaders - at the beginning of the year they didn't have that confidence, they were unsure of themselves and their right to be part of the team but they have certainly earned that right."

When asked to rate the season overall, in which Ngongotahā narrowly missed out on the Premier 2 semifinals, Reid said the team was still developing.

"We're on track. Did we earn the right to go up to Premier? No, but what we have is done is generate and realise the momentum needed to get to that next level.

"[Whakarewarewa] are the flagship for our Rotorua sides, the better they do the better it is for Rotorua rugby. It's great that Waikite and Marist St Michael's are going to join them in Premier and I'm sure they'll do Rotorua proud."