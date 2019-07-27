Rotorua Girls' High School produced an energetic and enthusiastic display of netball to defeat Ngongotahā Thunder 63-50 in the Premier 1 Championship.

While the schoolgirls were clinical in attack, their victory started at the back. A highlight of their performance was their hustle on defence, not giving Ngongotahā an inch, treating every opposition pass as an opportunity to intercept, and fighting tooth and nail for every rebound.

The two sides went goal-for-goal in the opening stages of the first quarter. On a few occasions Rotorua Girls' crept out to a lead but Ngongotahā dragged them back. However, Rotorua Girls' were able to put the foot down late in the quarter to lead 20-14.

Rotorua Girls' upped the intensity in the second quarter, shutting down Ngongotahā's attacking raids and shooting with great accuracy at the other end to extend the lead to 37-28 at halftime.

Ngongotahā's shooters were not as sharp as in recent weeks but an ability to rebound when they did miss helped keep them in the game.

Ngongotahā goal shoot Jessie Wharekura lines up a shot. Photo / Ben Fraser

The third quarter was the most even of the match but Rotorua Girls' were in control. They outscored their opponents by two to lead 47-36 at the end of the quarter.

It was a game played with great intensity by both sides and came down to who could be the most clinical. Ngongotahā's effort did not waiver in the final quarter but they faced an uphill battle, trailing 63-50 at fulltime.

In the other Premier 1 matches, Whakarewarewa Red beat Waikite Panthers 56-33 and Murupara Stingers beat Pikiao Warriors 42-40.

Rotorua Netball Senior Results

Premier 1:

Whaka Red 56 Waikite Panthers 33, RGHS Prem 1 63 Ngongotahā Thunder 50, Murupara Stingers 42 Pikiao Warriors 40.

Premier 2:

Kahukura Red DWn Ngongotahā On Call DLs, Eastside Gurls 1 54 v Kahukura White 40, Lakez DWn Marist Trailblazers DLs.

Premier 3:

Manawatahi Taiohi 50 Manawatahi Black 38, Reporoa Rangers DWn Pikiao Raiders DLs, Marist Storm 68 Ngongotahā Hapori 36.

Senior A:

Waikite Flamez 46 Kahukura Tri Colours 37, PK Stingers 58 Kahukura Blue 42, The Chix 45 Tuhoe 20.

A Grade:

Ngongotahā League 40 Eastside Gurls 2 36, Marist Strikers 44 Fordlands 39, Ngongotahā Huia DWn Marist Astro DLs.

A Reserve:

Waikite Social 37 Manawatahi Green 26, Ngongotahā Mareikura v Marist Misfits (no result received), Marist Souls v Ngongotahā Social (no result received).