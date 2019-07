Rugby fans will get the chance to see the Māori All Blacks in action prior to their much-anticipated game against the Flying Fijians at Rotorua International Stadium this month.

The Clayton McMillan-coached side will open one of their training runs to the public next Tuesday from 3pm to 4.30pm.

The training will be held at Puketewhero Park on 482 Te Ngae Rd, Ōwhata.

Tickets for the Maori All Blacks vs Fiji game are available on allblacks.com.