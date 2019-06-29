The Whakarewarewa Red netball team have continued to navigate every obstacle in their path in the Premier 1 championship, the most recent being a spirited Rotorua Girls' High School side.

It was a match in which playing styles contrasted - the energy and enthusiasm of the schoolgirls side versus the aggression and physicality of Whakarewarewa.

In the end, the latter won out as Whakarewarewa came away with a 56-43 win, their fourth in succession.

The first quarter was tightly contested and in the opening minutes the two teams went goal-for-goal. Whakarewarewa warmed into the game and by the end of the quarter had crept out to an 11-7 lead.

In the second quarter, Whakarewarewa started to turn the screws. Rotorua Girls' mounted several fightbacks to get within a whisker of levelling the scores but every time their opposition would kick on and extend the lead again. At halftime, Whakarewarewa led 32-19.

Whakarewarewa effectively clinched the win in the third quarter. They took their game to another level, putting the Rotorua Girls' players under pressure at both ends of the court, and dominated to extend their lead to 49-27.

Rotorua Girls' High School's Baylee Earle (left) and Whakarewarewa Red's Te Ana Stephen battle for the ball. Photo / Stephen Parker

Rotorua Girls' were the better side in the final quarter, outscoring their opponents to greatly reduce the deficit, but it was too little, too late as they fell to defeat.

In the other Premier 1 games, Ngongotahā Thunder played twice, beating Murupara Stingers 59-46 and Waikite Panthers 60-41. Waikite Panthers beat Pikiao Warriors 57-40 in their other match.

Rotorua Netball Results

Premier 1:

Whaka Red 56 RGHS Prem 1 43, Ngongotahā Thunder 59 Murupara Stingers 46, Waikite Panthers 57 Pikiao Warriors 40, Ngongotahā Thunder 60 Waikite Panthers 41.

Premier 2:

Kahukura Red DWn Kahukura White DLs, Lakez 51 Eastside Gurls 1 50, Ngongotahā On Call 59 Marist Trailblazers 57.

Premier 3:

Manawatahi Taiohi 50 Pikiao Raiders 37, Reporoa Rangers 56 Marist Storm 54, Manawatahi Black 37 Ngongotahā Hapori 31, Pikiao Raiders 48 Reporoa Rangers 47.

Senior A:

Kahukura Blue 42 Waikite Flamez 36, The Chix DWn PK Stingers DLs, Kahukura Tri Colours 35 Tuhoe 32, Kahukura Tri Colours DWn PK Stingers DLs.

A Grade:

Ngongotahā League 51 Fordlands 29, Ngongotahā Huia 51 Marist Strikers 35, Eastside Gurls 2 44 Marist Astro 28.

A Reserve:

Waikite Social 37 Marist Misfits 18, Ngongotahā Social 60 Ngongotahā Mareikura 29, Manawatahi Green 32 Marist Souls 22, Manawatahi Green 37 Waikite Social 24.