Whakarewarewa Red have continued their winning ways in the Rotorua Netball Premier 1 Championship with a 48-38 win over Waikite Panthers.

The comfortable win made it two from two after beating the defending champions Murupara Stingers 61-33 last weekend.

Whakarewarewa's dominance started from the back as their defenders worked tirelessly, ensuring whenever the Waikite shooters did get the ball, it was as far away from the hoop as possible. The first quarter was fairly evenly contested but by the end Whakarewarewa had edged out to a 12-7 lead.

Whakarewarewa clicked into gear in the second quarter, at one point scoring six unanswered points as they extended their lead to 25-17 at halftime.

Waikite started the third quarter strongly, scoring the first three points and reducing the deficit. However, Whakarewarewa once again came back strongly, their shooters in particular were in sublime form, seemingly able to score from anywhere in the circle. They led 35-26 going into the final quarter.

Waikite's Jodie Brodie (left) and Whakarewarewa's Hinemaui Parata battle for the ball. Photo / Stephen Parker

Waikite switched up some of their positions in the final quarter in an attempt to shake things up and get back in the game but it was too little too late as Whakarewarewa cruised to a 49-38 win.

In the other Premier 1 games Ngongotahā Thunder beat Rotorua Girls' High School 52-43 and Pikiao Warriors won a tight encounter with Murupara Stingers 48-43.

Rotorua Netball Senior Championship Results

Premier 1:

Whaka Red 48 Waikite Panthers 38, Ngongotahā Thunder 52 RGHS Prem 1 43, Pikiao Warriors 48 Murupara Stingers 43.

Premier 2:

Kahukura Red 64 Ngongotahā On Call 38, Eastside Gurls 1 42 Kahukura White 40, Lakez 50 v Marist Trailblazers 37.

Premier 3:

Manawatahi Taiohi 40 Manawatahi Black 19, Reporoa Rangers DW Pikiao Raiders DL, Marist Storm 41 Ngongotahā Hapori 34.

Senior A:

Kahukura Tri Colours 46 Waikite Flamez 29, Kahukura Blue DW PK Stingers DL, The Chix 40 Tuhoe 24.

A Grade:

Ngongotahā League 38 Eastside Gurls 2 25, Marist Strikers 47 Fordlands 45, Ngongotahā Huia 55 Marist Astro 26.

A Reserve:

Manawatahi Green DW Waikite Social DL, Ngongotahā Mareikura 39 Marist Misfits 29, Ngongotahā Social 58 Marist Souls 29.