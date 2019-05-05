Whakarewarewa Red have bounced back from a loss to Pikiao Warriors last week with a 73-30 hammering of Kahukura Red on Saturday.

During the early stages, it looked as if it would be a tight match as both sides battled for supremacy, their respective defences causing plenty of disruption and the scores were locked at 4-all.

However, once Whakarewarewa found their groove they took off. Their shooters were in sublime form and multiple stops in the defensive third saw them score six unanswered points and lead 10-4. They finished the first quarter with a 16-5 lead.

Energy and enthusiasm levels were high for Kahukura but as the pressure piled on desperation set in and some of the passing got a little wild. They could only muster four points in the second quarter while Whakarewarewa piled on another 17 to lead 33-9 at halftime.

Kahukura's attack improved in the second half - they scored 10 points in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth. Where they struggled, though, was stemming the steady flow of points at the other end.

Whakarewarewa's movement was superior, particularly from their shooters who seemed to always pop up in the right place and had no trouble nailing their shots. They raced out to a 55-19 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was Kahukura's best on attack and will give them some confidence heading into next week's third Banner round but they eventually went down 73-30.

In the other Premier 1 Banner round two games Ngongotahā Thunder won by default against Rotorua Girls' High School and Waikite Panthers beat Pikiao Warriors 48-41.

Rotorua Netball Results

Senior Banner Round Two

Premier 1: Whaka Red 73 Kahukura Red 30; Ngongotahā Thunder won by default vs RGHS Prem 1; Waikite Panthers 48 Pikiao Warriors 41.

Premier 2: Murupara Stingers 67 Manawatahi Taiohi 27; Marist Trailblazers 61 Ngongotahā On Call 26; Kahukura White 51 Eastside Gurls 1 46.

Premier 3: Ngongotahā Hapori 36 Pikiao Raiders 29; Manawatahi Black 40 Reporoa Rangers 40; Lakez 58 Waikite Flamez 42.

Senior A: Marist Storm 50 Tuhoe 16; PK Stingers 61 Kahukura Blue 45; Ngongotahā League BYE.

A Grade: Kahukura Tri Colours 84 Marist Astro 9; The Chix 33 Fordlands 28; Marist Strikers 59 Waikite Social 29.

A Reserve: Ngongotahā Huia 35 Manawatahi Green 8; Ngongotahā Mareikura 54 Marist Misfits 15; Marist Souls 50 Eastside Gurls 2 19.