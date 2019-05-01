The annual New Zealand Miniature TT Championships are on this weekend and Taupō's Cohen Chase looks set to be strong contender to take out his race.

TT racing is simply flat track racing, like superbike racing on soil instead of tarmac – the racing is off-road and the competitors use dirt bikes but, unlike motocross, there are no steep hills or jumps to slow things down.

It combines horsepower with heroics, demands both boldness and bravery, couples speed with stamina and mixes torque with technique and there should be some very close and exciting action at Taupiri, near Hamilton.

The entry list for the event this Saturday and Sunday includes the stars of motocross, cross-country racing, enduro and even road-racing, as well as All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and super motard exponents, and they will all reach eye-watering speeds as they chase national glory.

One of the leading riders last year, Taupō rider Cohen Chase, will be back again this weekend and rates among the favourites in the premier MX1 class, although he should have his work cut out with Hamilton's Kayne Lamont entered this year.

The New Zealand Miniature TT Championships are a level playing field in more ways than one. No riders have any advantage over the others because the terrain is used on only one occasion each year and, of course, it's a primarily flat track.

Ngatea's Ben Broad also returns this year, looking to add another title to his name, and a number of top three contenders from the just-completed junior motocross nationals will also be racing this weekend.

Riders to watch out for include Orewa's Joseph Andrell, Hamilton's Reef Wheki, Rongotea's Rhys Jillings, Pukekawa's Tyler Brown, Oparau's Hunter Scott and Cambridge's Jared Hannon.

Former national motocross champions Mike Cotter, from Cambridge, and David Furze and Mitch Rowe, both from New Plymouth, can be expected to challenge for titles, while Pukekohe's Nigel Gainfort, Taupō's Jake Tomblin and Kumeu's Logan Maddren are also sure to entertain.

In the ATV ranks, expect Taranaki brothers Scott and Camo Keegan battle with Otorohanga's Shane Robinson and Egmont Village rider Cory Whitelock.

"We are pleased to see the momentum now that TT racing has going for it," Motorcycling New Zealand motocross commissioner Ray Broad said.

"There are good numbers of entries right across the board and the clubmans' class has a full gate too. So many riders are keen to tackle this form of racing and MNZ certainly supports that."

