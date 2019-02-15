The seventh round of the Lakeland 40-over cricket competition saw Bay of Plenty Indians, Geyser Western Heights High School, Tokoroa Senior Men's, Geyser John Paul College and Taupō Old Boys 1.

Bay of Plenty Indians sit atop the standings, closely followed by the two Geyser sides.

Lakeland 40 over results - February 9

Rotorua Lions 150/9, (R Janakantha 50, AJ Hettiarachchi 31, A Puri 3/11, S Chandra 3/40) lost to BOP Indians 221/10 (A Puri 64, V Pathania 38, D Kumasaru 3/34, Rathnayaka 3/64).

Central CC 191/5 (J Simmons 77*, FG Gous 50, C Fell 2/38) lost to Geyser WHHS 193/4 (C Fell 76*, S Graham 55).

COB 2 196/8 (C Corbett 39, C Whittle 3/35) lost to Tokoroa Senior Mens 293/7 (G Hall 62, B King 59, S Singh 3/31, C Corbett 3/38).

Striker's 11 147/10 (N Kukkar 25, R Waraich 24, Manish Kumar 3/29, L Kelly 3/34) lost to Geyser JPC 151/0 (P Singh 89*, A Kumar 41*).

LTCC 161/10 (A davey 69, S Dufty 4/14) lost to COB 1 162/4 (S McGreevy 45*, S Dufty 40, R Urban 2/38, J McNeish 2/39)

Points table

BOP Indians 121

Gyeser JPC 119

Geyser WHHS 116

COB 1 101

LTCC 83

Central CC 82

Rotorua Lions 81

Tokoroa Senior Mens 75

Strikers 11 61

COB2 45

