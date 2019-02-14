Rotorua's roller derby league are preparing to host two of the sport's biggest superstars.

This weekend, at the Southern Trust Sportsdrome, Lady Trample (Samara Pepperell) and Scald Eagle (Hillary Buscovick) will be running a boot camp for Bay of Plenty clubs, giving local skaters an immersive, practical and focused start to the 2019 season.

Scald Eagle, of Colorado, USA, is one of the top point scorers of all time in Women's Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) Division 1 tournaments. Previously skating for current WFTDA Champions, Rose City Rollers from Portland, Oregon, Eagle now flies the flag for her home state as a star jammer for Denver Roller Derby's all-star team, the Mile High Club.

Lady Trample was born in Auckland and from 2012 played in New Zealand's original roller derby league, the Pirate City Rollers. In 2016, Trample transferred to the Victorian Roller Derby League (VRDL) in Melbourne. The "darling" of international roller derby, Trample is often a fan favourite and gained a new following when she founded the women's skate park organisation, Chicks in Bowls.

Both skaters have represented their countries at previous Roller Derby World Cup tournaments. The United States are the reigning world champions since the tournament began in 2011. Thirty-eight countries now compete at the world cup and New Zealand placed a respectable 10th in the 2018 tournament.

Skaters from Whakatāne Roller Derby League (WRDL), Moana Roller Derby (MRD - Tauranga) and the Sulphur City Steam Rollers (SCSR - Rotorua) will be part of the one-day training session.

"Not only do we get to see some of our roller derby idols in person, but we're also going to be skating with them and learning what it takes to be at the top of your game," SCSR head coach Nat Demon (Natalie Calder) said.

"As a coach and player, I always enjoy it when someone else is leading a training, especially when that someone else is an international champion."

The Steam Rollers are looking forward to another busy year as they have once again been invited to take part in the New Zealand Top 10 Roller Derby Tournament.

SCSR are currently ranked 15th of 41 teams in the country which would not normally see them playing in the upper echelon. However, with ineligible invitational teams sitting higher on the table, and another team stepping down from the tournament, Rotorua's motley crew will be taking on the challenge.

"We take the invitation to play this tournament very seriously, as playing the top teams in the country is a real battle for a small league like ours.

"In fact, this year we surveyed our members to ensure that the decision to say yes was the right choice. The majority of our skaters said yes and that playing high level teams can only strengthen our skills. The boot camp this weekend will be hugely beneficial in light of this year's game schedule."

The Lady Trample and Scald Eagle Boot Camp will be held from 9am to 4pm on Sunday. Skater passes are $100 (skaters must be roller derby skills tested) and spectator passes are $50. Contact SCSR to register your spot at sc.steamrollers@gmail.com.

