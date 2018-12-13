Te Arawa Swimming juniors took to the pool at the Swimming Bay of Plenty Junior Championships in Rotorua and produced impressive results.

Not only were personal best times broken at the weekend, they also collected a decent haul of finals ribbons and top ranking medals.

Lynmore Primary School pupil Daniel Anderson, 10, won a bronze medal in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and a silver in the 200m breaststroke. He also won bronze medals in the 100m and 200m freestyle and in the 100m individual medley, and produced best times in every discipline.

Waahangateranginui Downes, 11, won sliver in the 50m and 100m freestyle and bronze in the 200m.

In the girls' championship, 10-year-old Lynmore Primary School pupil Angela Liu made an impact in her favourite race, the breaststroke, winning silver in the 50m and gold in the 100m.

Brothers Leo, 9, and Finley English, 11, both Kaharoa School pupils, stood out with some superb racing. Leo won silver in the 50m and 100m breaststroke, silver in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle, silver in the 50m backstroke and gold in the 50m butterfly and 100m individual medley.

Finley had an outstanding meet, winning gold in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke and achieved 100 per cent personal best times.

Rotorua Intermediate pupil Danielle Green, 11, produced five top 10 finishes and three personal best times. Her top ranking was fourth in the 200m backstroke.

Westbrook School pupil Nicholas Logan, 9, achieved top 10 rankings and personal best times in the 50m and 100m freestyle.

His brother Ryan Logan, 11, had three personal best times and top 10 rankings after a long time out of the pool due to injury.

John Paul College student Ryan Maxwell, 12, only raced part of the tournament and impressed with three personal best times in the freestyle and individual medley. This was Ryan's last event as a junior swimmer.

Westbrook School pupil Levi Walters, 10, also raced part of the tournament and produced 100 per cent personal best times in the 50m breaststroke, 100m freestyle and 100m individual medley.

A total of 10 Te Arawa Juniors took to the pool.

Coach Henk Greupink said he was impressed by the attitude and high standard of racing from his youngsters.

"I take pride in our junior programme and this seems to be growing each year. Our formula seems to work with happy, confident and competitive kids. There is a lot more to come."

The junior event was the final junior event for 2018. Training starts again in mid-January.