Commitment to Community

Ongoing Charity Partnership Champions Community and Young People

If there’s one thing Claymark has learned over the past years of supporting charitable organisations, it’s the importance of ongoing, sustainable, and highly integrated partnerships, especially when your work is impacting the lives of thousands of local students.

Claymark is New Zealand owned and is the country’s largest manufacturer and exporter of premium pine products. As an employer of over 600 staff across seven sites throughout the central North Island, Claymark knows the importance of giving back to the community it operates in.

As part of the business’s commitment to the community, Claymark has already committed two years to an ongoing partnership with youth development charity, the Graeme Dingle Foundation.

The Foundation works to change the negative youth statistics in our own backyard. Their programmes, Kiwi Can, Stars, Career Navigator, Project K, Kiwi Tahi and MYND, support tamariki and rangatahi five to 24 years and have a direct impact on building resilience ensuring they can overcome life’s obstacles and thrive.

With a focus on mentorship, Claymark has been integral in the success of the Graeme Dingle Foundation’s Career Navigator programme in Western Heights High School, Stars Teina in Rotorua Intermediate and Project K and Career Navigator in Katikati across Katikati College and Te Puke High schools.

“Throughout the last two years of our partnership we have been able to have a positive impact on over 1400 rangatahi in the Rotorua and Western Bay of Plenty Region. Claymark has funded Graeme Dingle Foundations programmes and integrated our staff into pro social community activities alongside tamariki and rangatahi” said Paul Pedersen, Executive Director of Claymark.

Paul, incidentally a former student of Western Heights High where Graeme Dingle Foundation now run their Career Navigator programme, said Claymark has directly helped several students into employment and future pathways. “Currently we have a Career Navigator student that has moved into an apprenticeship, one is working after school at Claymark and eight other students are exploring various pathways.” He said.

Graeme Dingle Foundation Rotorua Board Chair, Craig Tiriana expressed his gratitude for the ongoing support Claymark has provided students. “Claymark is supporting the future of rangatahi in Rotorua. By investing in Stars Teina, our intermediate school, values-based programme, they’re helping to build rangatahi who are confident, have life-skills and will contribute to our society. What an investment to make! We are humbled by Claymark’s support”.

The company’s impact doesn’t stop at school programmes, with their passionate teams having delivered two Career Navigator workshops in Rotorua, contributing to the upskilling of local teachers. Claymark employees have also been involved in mentoring students and have hosted workplace site visits for school cohorts in both Rotorua and Katikati.

Claymark’s commitment to investing in the community makes them a favourable local employer – a great place to work with so much to offer.