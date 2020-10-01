After watching two 90-minute debates, I'm all for a four-year election term.

Debates are meant to present contrasts, but in my view these ill-mannered matches seemed to rely more on point scoring than on policy differences.

Cultural strut quickly became cultural cringe as each candidate spoke over and interrupted the other. As Jacinda commented to Paddy Gower; We don't want to see you for four years.

They have my vote for that.

Mike Byrne

Rotorua

Free campsites

Regarding free campsites - I think it is a misuse of ratepayers' money to pay for facilities for people rich enough to buy and travel about the country in campervans.

We need to be supporting local business and these people should use the local campgrounds.

What is desperately needed is a camping ground for homeless people.

Advertisement

Diane Calder

Rotorua

Crucial vote

We are soon to vote in probably the most crucial election in our history.

As the world is still in the throes of a killer pandemic, our vote requires our utmost consideration. The good of the people and our country, moving forward, depends upon it.

Our forefathers voted on the issues of their day and often following generations toed the traditional party line.

The time has come for us to think as individuals and focus on the here and now, on policies that are best for us and our country in the future.

In these unprecedented times, ties to past affiliations may not be relevant and we have a responsibility to vote according to our own convictions.

M Downie

Pāpāmoa

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Advertisement

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz