I find Jacinda Ardern's demeanour as our Prime Minister over the past three years has been nothing less than transformative.

She has chosen a different way to lead NZ where her leadership and interactions with others is based on respect, compassion, integrity, honesty and kindness.

I find it disheartening, and feel some are missing an important point of how our PM conducts herself, when she is found wanting for not being aggressive, loud and demeaning as, in my opinion, exhibited by the Leader of the Opposition in the recent debate.

Sadly, in my view, it seems the debate isn't so much about hearing what the leaders think, but on the number of interjections made, points scored or deflected, dubious representation of facts and figures, and confrontational behaviour.

Do we need to continue this tradition of what, in my opinion, is demeaning others all in the name of the leaders' political debate?

Does the debate have to resemble a blood sport? I, for one, want a leader who can listen, who doesn't need to attack the person as opposed to their ideas. A leader who can see value in other perspectives and doesn't need to be loud and abrasive.

(Abridged)

Glenys Ihaka

Rotorua

In renting, the market rules

I am increasingly moving away from the need for any tenancy laws.

Advertisement

A landlord can set the rules and if the applicant doesn't like the rules then they won't sign up for it. Very simple.

If there are heaps of rental homes available then the owner with the nicest rules will get the best tenant, it's the same in any commercial enterprise.

If I don't like the deal being offered by retailer A, then I'll go and see what retailer B can do.

The current problem is that landlords are being driven away and dehumanised by what in my opinion is the Soviet style of government.

Richard Evans

Lynmore

Time for a change

Dawn Picken's words in Saturday's Rotorua Daily Post Weekend certainly hit the spot for us, claiming how decluttering can improve mental health (Opinion, September 26) .

Right now we're facing the mammoth task of unloading mountains of stuff that have accumulated over the decades.

We are moving house after having spent most of our lives in Rotorua. Time for a change. Cambridge has always appealed to us, with its vibrant and friendly atmosphere - so it seemed to make good sense to retire there.

Advertisement

With our house sold, the time has arrived to make the bold move. Decluttering has been a robust affair, with our mental wellbeing improving by the day! The conveniences of Trade Me, the Sallies and general rubbish disposal have been a godsend to us - being utilised to the max.

Being just over the hill, we will still return to Rotorua often.

Brian and Ngaire Holden

Rotorua



The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz