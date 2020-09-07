I am deeply saddened by the story about the steadily worsening state of rental property (September 3).

I have often warned about this problem. There should not be any deterrent to a family owning their own home or renting at an affordable rate.

This should be written into a constitution and rigidly adhered to.

I reiterate if we want happy, healthy families bringing up educated and right-thinking children then the right to a home should be a fundamental part of New Zealand life, and greedy landlords using houses as commodities have to be stopped.

There is no other way to do this.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Strike action timing a dismay



I agree with Kiri Gillespie's editorial (Opinion, September 5) re primary care nurses and pharmacists taking strike action.

Having served 10 years in primary care myself, I am dismayed at the timing of this event.

Our country is on its knees at present fighting the pandemic and people are hurting.

Please wait until we are on our feet again to air grievances.

You will have your time. The team of 5 million deserves better from you.

(Abridged)

M Downie

Pāpāmoa

