What is happening with the Hemo sculpture?

In this time of Covid, it now seems obscene to be spending more than $740,000 on a piece of eye candy.

What is going on? (Abridged)

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Ardern's leadership

My sincere thanks to columnist Bryan Gould ( Opinion, September 1 ).

''Present tough times have delivered a tough leader" - these have been my thoughts about Jacinda Ardern throughout recent months.

I too, marvel we have been blessed with a leader of this calibre.

Ardern is candid and expresses kindness and empathy and, yes "toughness", all the while exhibiting outstanding management of this crisis.

We have cemented our place among the top in the world in standards of commanding leadership.

I quote something I read recently, in spite of everything: Where in the world would you rather be?

Thank you Jacinda Ardern.

Philippa Casey

Tauranga

