

In the same paper that the report on teacher Val Cooney was in, there was an article on a doctor who had an affair with a patient's husband and breached a patient's confidentiality.

She was censured by her professional body but was not named.

Why are teachers treated so badly and when we make mistakes we are hung out to dry with little or no support.

Val's reputation and years of service should have counted for something.

What purpose was achieved in naming and shaming a proud woman who has done so much good?

Teachers are treated appallingly, especially at the end of their careers when, with more support and flexibility, they could continue to be of service.



Lynne Reardon

Rotorua



Food waste business good news

In a world full of bad news your article on Tuesday, August 4, about a new planned business at Reporoa gives me hope for the future.

It will process food waste on a big scale, sourcing scraps from different places. Even better, more such facilities are planned.

The benefits are many; employment for locals, clean biofertiliser, heat to grow tomatoes and the removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

It will be the first commercial-scale example of its kind in New Zealand.

Thank you to the innovators who have made this possible.

Someone now needs to come up with a solution for the mountains of tyres which dot our land.

Come on New Zealand, you can do it.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Yes, people still use cheques

The banks do not do us any favours.

We lend them our money to allow them to make vast sums of money in loans and investments.

We are elderly people who find it very difficult to do much on a computer - frankly we just don't trust them.

There are others like us, I know many of them.

When we pay bills to people out of our area we send them a cheque, we have always done this and we feel safe doing it.

Why then do the banks suddenly decide that they will do away with cheques?

This is a gross infringement of our rights to handle our money the way we wish to so do.

If others feel the same way maybe this is a good time to complain.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

