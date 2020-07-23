In Brazil, there is a large roundabout which for a while featured a huge half-full whisky bottle containing a wrecked car.

Don't drink and drive was the message.

It had to be removed as people stopped to photograph it and several accidents resulted.

We have potentially the same situation when the magnificent scuplture is installed at Hemo roundabout, and there is nowhere to pull over for a photo.

There is a solution. Between Old Taupo Rd and Mokoia Drive there is a vacant piece of land which could support a car park and a viewing platform, showing the sculpture with Pohutu playing in the background.

Food for thought.

Brian Gore

Rotorua

Loneliness is a terrible problem

Loneliness for the elderly is a terrible problem.

When the door shuts at night and all your friends have gone that locking the door on your loneliness is the worst thing of all.

One of the saddest things is dogs being put down because no one wants them - well, there is a solution to both.

Lonely old people cost money - doctors prescriptions, medication. Keeping and then putting dogs to sleep costs money.

The solution? Give dogs to the elderly and give them a few dollars to look after and insurance for the dogs.

There is no better companion when the doors close at night than the love of a dog.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Jacinda fan

I received a message from a colleague with whom I worked 20 years ago in Zurich, which I quote verbatim: "Jacinda has become a bit of an icon here in Europe, and her handling of Covid19 has enhanced her image further."

He ended his message with this admonition, "Look after yourselves and look after Jacinda. Anytime you decide you don't want her send her to Switzerland. Or even better, to the UK, or the US, they are in dire need of real leadership."

Worth thinking about.

Robert Shaw

Tauranga

