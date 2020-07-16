The photo of weed washing up from the lake, shows the all too common result of a good storm in Rotorua and good storms are becoming more common.

Did the Rotorua Lakes Council think that piles of lake weed were going to be a drawcard hence the area warranted a $40 million upgrade to the Lakefront to make the experience more dramatic, memorable and attractive?

Memorable yes, but likely for the wrong reasons.

And just imagine what the boardwalk is going to look like draped in smelly, slimy weed, making it unusable.

It doesn't take much to create a bad impression. I'm sure we can all recall incidences where the promo was great but our experience wasn't and that's what we remember and talk about.

The Lakefront redevelopment project is yet another example, in my view, of council's grandiose plans being implemented with haste, ignoring the common sense of the people who fund them and without investigation into long term outcomes and consequences of the extravagance.

Think Mudtopia, think the City Focus and green corridor debacle, think the Hemo sculpture.

What looks best on paper is usually not what is best in real life. (Abridged)

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua



Do no harm

"First, do no harm."

This, and the rest of the Hippocratic Oath, should rule out any contribution to the argument about euthanasia from the medical profession.

By its very nature and wording - to which all medical practitioners are bound - precludes them from participation in the discussion - this leaves just you and I and our consciences.

We enter this life involuntarily and this is exactly the way we should leave it.

For any person to assist or otherwise engage in the termination of a life is murder, in my view, and should be treated as such.

The medical profession is charged solely with the task of preventing unnecessary pain.

Too often people have recovered from (almost) terminal illness, as long as that possibility exists then life should be sacred.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

