As hard as it is currently with added stresses to cope with, an elderly, physically impaired gentleman friend and I chose to venture out on July 8 and contend with maddening traffic/drivers, exuberant school children on holiday, miserably foul weather and do our bit to support a local business by lunching there.

Little did we anticipate the huge generosity/largesse of a complete stranger who chose to surreptitiously pay for our meal.

We wanted somehow to acknowledge this kind soul and say a public thank you and we only hope she/he reads the Rotorua Daily Post. Rest assured, kind person, we plan to 'pay it forward' - if not in like fashion, then a donation to a worthy cause will be made in lieu of.

Thank you, lovely stranger. Emotions ran high and tears still well at the thought of the huge heart the person must have.

The world's not such a bad place after all and the goodies make up for the baddies.

(Abridged)

Eleanor Ashcroft

Rotorua

Ratepayers will have to go on paying

Mayor Steve Chadwick's absolutely right with her comments (News, July 4 ) 'a lot has changed in 16 years, we have new ways of working'.

Advertisement

Yes, the ratepayer debt has increased from $42 million to a whopping projected $260m. Millions spent on the failed CBD project to make it an 'exciting and vibrant place ' including establishing defunct cycleways.

Money spent on seven major changes to CBD parking, with the current one being the most unpopular. The hasty dismantling of safe pedestrian space in centre city and replacing it with a through traffic system, totally against all-world centre city trends, to mention but a few. Yes, a lot has changed in 16 years.

I believe most in our community would be happy to go back to 'old ways of working' where council revenue, not just rates, were consistently kept to inflation. Where consultation meant ratepayers and residents views were openly sought and acted on.

Our council are currently sailing into some very strong headwinds and many of the current decision-makers will bailout in two years time and not be accountable any more, but the ratepayers will have to go on paying dearly for their actions for many years to come.

Grahame Hall

Former mayor

Rotorua

Silly things

Regarding the idea of a roundabout being installed near the airport (News, July 4). I would like to see a plan for this and an explanation of why.

If the Eastern Arterial had gone ahead instead of the Te Ngae Rd debacle I would definitely understand the necessity of a roundabout.

Along with all the silly reductions in speed limits on the highway towards Paengaroa. I wonder who the genius is and who is being catered for here?

Advertisement

Never mind, it always turns out that a minority wins. Just look at the silly things the council is doing at the moment, much to the displeasure of the ratepayer.

(Abridged)

Rod Petterson

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz